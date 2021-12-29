Women's college basketball: UW-La Crosse falls to 10th-ranked Simpson

DUBUQUE, Iowa — The UW-La Crosse women's basketball team made a fourth-quarter run but ultimately fell to 10th-ranked Simpson College (Iowa) 85-82 in the Loras College Holiday Classic on Wednesday.

The Eagles (7-5), who have lost four of their last five, outscored the Storm 22-14 in the final quarter and were within one point after Casandra Warmsley made a pair of free throws with 1 minute, 41 seconds remaining.

But those were the last points UW-L scored as Simpson hung on for the victory.

Onalaska High School graduate Emma Gamoke made four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 21 points for the Eagles to go with seven rebounds. Lexie Higgins added 12 points, while Carly Coulthart and Alana Gilles had nine points apiece.

