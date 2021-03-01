 Skip to main content
Women's college basketball: Viterbo's Gross named to all-conference second team, Lindauer honorable mention
Women's college basketball: Viterbo's Gross named to all-conference second team, Lindauer honorable mention

Viterbo women's basketball junior forward Kacie Gross was named to the NSAA all-conference second team, the league announced Monday.

V-Hawks sophomore guard and Tomah High School graduate Madison Lindauer was one of six honorable mention players.

Gross led Viterbo in scoring (10.6 points per game) and also grabbed 4.3 rebounds per game.

Lindauer averaged 10.5 ppg and led the team in assists (27) and steals (36).

Dakota State's (S.D.) Jessi Giles was named the NSAA player of the year, and Valley City State's (N.D.) Macy Kvilvang was the defensive player of the year.

Dakota State's Elsie Aslesen and David Moe were named the NSAA newcomer of the year and coach of the year, respectively.

