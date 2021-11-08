Women's college soccer: UW-La Crosse earns at-large bid to NCAA Championships

The UW-La Crosse women's soccer team earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III Championships, the NCAA announced Monday.

The Eagles, who were one of 20 teams to be given an at-large bid and will be making their fourth appearance in the national tournament, will play Wartburg (Iowa) in the first round at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Catherine (Minn.) in St. Paul.

The winner will play either St. Catherine or UW-Superior in the second round at 1 p.m. Sunday.

UW-L (14-4-2), which advanced to the WIAC Tournament championship game last Saturday but lost to UW-Oshkosh 2-1, beat Wartburg 1-0 earlier this season.

The Knights (15-3-1) advanced to the American Rivers Conference Tournament championship game but lost to Loras (Iowa) 4-1 before earning an at-large bid.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0