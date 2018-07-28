The two or so weeks that exist between the Fourth of July and the opening of NFL training camp are a wasteland for sports fans.
We try to pass the time with frivolous debates, and we blow up any story that comes about simply because not much is happening. This year’s example: The fake feud between MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and Angels outfielder Mike Trout. It was so scintillating that it commanded attention for a whole 5 minutes during a summer baseball season that is seeing teams tank uncontrollably.
Thankfully, though, Netflix has come to the rescue the past three years with its captivating docuseries “Last Chance U.” The show chronicles a year inside powerful junior college football programs where former NCAA Division I players are trying to get back to the top level of the sport.
These players possess immense talent but, more often than not, have been dismissed from their previous stops due to disciplinary or legal issues. They want to use a season of JUCO experience to redeem themselves in the eyes of D-I coaches and get another shot. However, they’re also faced with the reality that not having success at the JUCO level likely means the end of their football careers — thus, the show’s title.
Through three seasons — the first two at East Mississippi Community College in Scooba, Miss., and this year’s at Independence Community College in Independence, Kansas — the series has shown a fascinating cross-section of our country. The value football has in a community; issues of race and class; the education gap; and the role sports play in education are all weaved in and out of the show, with the backbone being the overarching story of the season’s wins and losses.
It’s clear that producers of “Last Chance U” have a general framework they want for the show. The team needs a colorful (read: bombastic) coach and a roster loaded with talent that has the ability to draw recruiting eyes from top programs. But the grind of practices and games is far from the most interesting part of the show.
Players’ interactions among themselves and with their teachers are what pull you in, and have you rooting for them.
It’s jarring each episode to see so many of the athletes disregard their classes and fail to see the value in earning a degree. However, it’s heartbreaking when you hear them describe why.
It’s not laziness. It’s not a dislike of schoolwork. It’s not even that they all had poor schools growing up, although many did. The culprit is a culture of expectation from those around them. When talents emerge in their adolescence, these athletes are immediately saddled with the hopes of their family and friends.
Get to the NFL, and use the salary that comes with pro football to improve their lives. That’s the focus. Things ancillary to that, like school, fall by the wayside. It’s short-sighted and leaves them unprepared for when football doesn’t work out, but after more than 24 hours of listening to these players stories, I can’t blame them.
At 16, my family’s expectations of me were to go to school and do the best I could, not figure out a way to be the savior and make a life for myself and everyone around me. If that was the case, I can imagine my effort level in school would’ve been lower, too.
What’s even tougher to watch — or perhaps, what makes the show even more gripping — is the players who quite obviously don’t care much for the game of football. So as to not ruin the season if you are watching or choose to watch, I won’t name names, but there’s a prime example of this in Season 3, which released on the streaming service on July 20.
This player has every talent advantage in the world, and believes football is his path to the life he wants. But he simply lacks the desire to play.
Do you admonish him for wasting the physical gifts he has? Or do you chastise the system he was exposed to that closed his mind to finding other avenues to a happy, successful life?
These are the questions “Last Chance U” prompts, and they’re truly unanswerable.
But it’s good TV.
