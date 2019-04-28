ONALASKA — Use whatever metric you want — the crowd, the atmosphere, the production value, the efficiency and professionalism of the show — 3 River Throwdown XV on Saturday was a testament to how far the promotion has come in just a few years.
Putting on its 15th mixed martial arts event in the Coulee Region, 3 River Throwdown celebrated both its past and its present with an impressive fight card in front of a packed house at the OmniCenter. The crowd, estimated at 1,500, was treated to exciting fights from start to finish.
Early fights featured big slams and knockout punches that drew large cheers, including a dominating performance from local fighter Nick Johnson. His second-round TKO victory over Thomas Vang featured a bevy of heavy shots landed on Vang’s face and a slam at the end that sucked the life out of Vang.
The championship fights — featuring UW-La Crosse wrestler and West Salem High School graduate Garrett Carlson at 155 pounds, Arcadia grad and former Raiders wrestler Felipe Martinez at 145 pounds, and De Soto native Jordan Kaaze (formerly Nickelatti) for the women’s championship at 125 pounds — finished after Tribune deadline.
Promoter Eric Anderson and his team have shown a commitment to breaking ground as they continue to build their brand — for instance, they held Wisconsin’s first outdoor MMA show in 2015 when they held a bout at Copeland Park. Saturday saw the promotion’s first kickboxing matches to go along with its MMA offerings, and Tyrus White rewarded Anderson’s putting him on the card with a highlight-reel right hook that won him the fight by TKO.
Women have always been a key piece of 3 River Throwdown’s success, and that continued on Saturday.
The fourth bout of the night featured the MMA debut of Scout Zinniel, a 19-year-old from La Crosse who was part of the Central High School powerlifting team. She took on Gabby Olsen, who was also making her MMA debut, and the two quickly paid off a supportive crowd with an aggressive fight.
While Zinniel has room to grow as a fighter, she found her range with her right hand in the second round and she used it to bloody Olsen’s nose and maintain control of the cage. Zinniel, as is her trademark around Ironworks Training Center in Holmen, wore a big smile throughout the prefight introductions and after the final bell.
During the intermissions of Saturday’s show, the promotion hosted 3 River Throwdown alumni, starting with Alton Cunningham. Cunningham, a Madison-based fighter, authored a handful of the most memorable TKO wins in 3 River Throwdown history in his tenure, and made his jump to the professional ranks with the promotion.
He’s continued his climb in MMA, and the 25-year-old will fight on June 25 on Dana White’s Contender Series, one of the avenues that is churning out UFC fighters.
“I made my amateur debut here five years ago to the date,” Cunningham said. “Ever since, you guys have shown me nothing but love and support, so I love coming back here and seeing you all.”
