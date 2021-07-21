Commentary: Parallels between Brett Favre, Giannis Antetokounmpo obvious

Whether it's the block on Phoenix's Deandre Ayton in Game 4, the alley-oop from Jrue Holiday in Game 5 or a 50-point performance in the clinching 105-98 victory in Game 6 — just using this series in the example — Antetokounmpo has done the same.

Think about what the maturity he shown and the things he has said throughout the postseason. Think about how he talked about keeping his ego in check despite the individual awards he had won. Think about the injury he overcame to help finish this thing off.

Think about the celebratory dancing after Game 6 and how he talked with pride about building a champion in Milwaukee instead of leaving via free agency, forming a super team and accomplishing it elsewhere. Think about him kissing the Larry O'Brien trophy, then consoling his MVP trophy and whispering for it not to be jealous.

He's having fun while winning, and that's what we like to see. Favre did the same thing when he played.

The difference between the two may end up being championships.

Favre had one more crack at a Super Bowl in 1998, but the Packers came up short against John Elway, Terrell Davis and the Denver Broncos.