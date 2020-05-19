Coulee Region Chill sold, will relocate to Oklahoma City
Coulee Region Chill sold, will relocate to Oklahoma City

The Coulee Region Chill have been sold, and the North American 3 Hockey League has approved the team's transfer and relocation to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, for the 2020-21 season, the league announced Tuesday.

The team's membership was purchased by the Oklahoma City Hockey Club, LLC. The team, which will be known as the Oklahoma City Hockey Club for now, will play in Edmond, Oklahoma, a suburb of Oklahoma City.

The Chill announced in early April that they would not play in the 2020-21 season because the Green Island Ice Arena, their home arena, would not be available to play in.

“This is an exciting day for the NA3HL as we add a new team to the South Division," NA3HL Commissioner Blake MacNicol said in a release. "The team in Oklahoma City has strong leadership and a qualified staff, which are trademarks of any successful NA3HL team. Because of their previous operating experience, we expect their transition into the NA3HL to be a smooth one and expect the team to be very competitive. I know every team in the South is looking forward to adding another team into the mix and traveling to another passionate hockey community."

