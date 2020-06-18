Coulee Region Sports League cancels summer baseball, softball seasons

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AJ Halverson spent hundreds of hours over the past few months planning with local health officials and coordinating with area parks and recreation departments in hopes of salvaging the Coulee Region Sports League’s season.

But the persistence of COVID-19 in the area was too much to overcome. The league, which has facilitated local youth baseball and softball for 21 years, announced late Wednesday night the cancellation of its summer seasons for both baseball and softball.

“After the news the last couple days — with 21 cases (Tuesday) and then (Wednesday) with 20 cases (in La Crosse County) — once we got back into that severe risk, there’s really no point in putting the kids into a difficult situation,” said Halverson, who operates the Coulee Region Sports League.

Before the cancellation, the league had plans in place to open the season July 6. Halverson said the league worked with the La Crosse County Health Department and a number of other area organizations to develop a safe path to playing, which included starting practices June 15 in groups of 10 or fewer.

The county health department approved the plan the week of June 8, and the league hoped to have full practices and scrimmages by the end of the month. Halverson said roughly 6,000 kids, all of whom had to sign a waiver, registered to play.