HOLMEN — Everything was going well for Ben Skogen on Sunday.
His short game was on par. He used his knowledge of Drugan’s Castle Mound to his advantage. His head was clear, the sun was shining and he had the confidence needed to win the La Crosse County Amateur Men’s Golf Championships as presented by Pepsi-Cola of La Crosse.
With all of that going his way, Skogen was able to come back from a two-stroke deficit after Day 1 of the tournament to push past Nick Church and win the County Am with a 140 (70-70). Church finished two strokes behind at 142, followed by Connor Frawley (145, 75-50) in third and Drew Schroeder (146, 74-72) fourth.
The experience of being a tournament champion is a familiar feeling with Skogen after winning the tournament last year, which was a key component of capturing this year’s title.
“I knew I could do it. I did it last year, and I just wanted to play my game again this year and see what happens,” he said. “I have a lot of confidence in myself and my golf game. I thought I would compete, just like I compete every year.”
The Onalaska High School graduate and former University of Wisconsin golfer stayed on — or under — par for all but two holes at Drugan’s. Skogen bogeyed on the third and 10th holes, both of which are par 4s. He jumped out to a quick start after a birdie on the first hole, and dropped strokes on the ninth, 13th and 16th to finish one-under-par on the par-71 course.
In the last leg of the tournament Skogen relied on his short game to get him out of sticky situations, which is something that he isn’t used to doing.
“I’m just pumped because my short game really bailed me out on the last five holes and I putted really well, and that’s not like me usually,” he said with a laugh. “I’ve been working on my short game a lot, so it’s pretty cool to be able to rely on that today.”
The weather didn’t bother the avid golfer either. Despite temperatures rising to the low 90s with on-and-off cloud coverage, Skogen was able to perform his best because he’d, “always rather have this weather than below 20 degrees,” because he can still golf when the temperatures are higher than normal.
With reliance on his short game and basking in the sunlight, Skogen was able to use his clear mentality and knowledge of the course to his advantage. He utilized a calming thought process to ease nerves and help win the title.
“I just wanted to play my game and not worry about anything else. I felt like if I played solid and gave myself a chance than I could really finish strong today,” he said. “I usually play better here, too. They set the course up great today and you really had to think around the course a lot.
“One of my strengths is how smart I play on the golf course, and I think I did well at taking advantage of that today.”
