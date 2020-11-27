Deer Trails: Wisconsin wardens continue to do their jobs

“We just didn’t touch common items, which was made possible by my looking up license information on my phone. Since actual tagging of deer is no longer done, I keep some notes on who has taken a deer and can go back and make sure they registered the deer by the deadline,” she said.

Gun deer season is usually about social gatherings, but many of those did not happen. Some groups who in the past traveled north, for example, found other places to hunt, maybe in southern Wisconsin or still went north but did so alone or in very limited numbers.

“Overall, hunters seemed to be taking the COVID-19 disease seriously and still having a fun season that most seemed to be enjoying just as always,” the warden said.

Bisch missed getting closer to hunters but rather stayed her distance; COVID-19 was always on her mind, as it seemed to be for hunters, too.

“It was different but we still found ways to do the job, write tickets if necessary,” she said. “We do this job because we love it.”

One of Mary Bisch’s highlights was meeting a group of hunters, including a 94-year-old man from Milwaukee who had hunted in Sauk County for years and came back for the 2020 season to be where it all started.

Jerry Davis writes daily DeerTrails 11 times during the nine-day, gun deer season. This is his 10th column. Reach out to him at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608.924.1112.

