DeerTrails: Aggressive bucks may lock antlers, die

Sometimes deer kill other deer, even themselves, fighting to be dominant, or when a buck enters another buck’s home area.

Because white-tailed deer antlers grow in many sizes and shapes they can become entangled or locked with another deer’s antlers or some object.

During the breeding season (rut) bucks that belong to the same group seldom fight because they have associated with one another much of the year and dominance has probably been established.

But when unacquainted bucks encounter one another’s range signs of aggression may develop and head-to-head fights often materialize.

Antler entanglement is common to the point that locked antlers may not part during normal stances. Apparently that happened when two bucks were seen fighting in Iowa County. Several days later the two deer were noticed along a town road. The two bucks antlers were locked. A guess is that the dead buck’s neck broke while fighting.

A farmer across the road noticed the fuss and called for information on who might be able to part the live buck from his now dead combatant.

Michael Burns, the Lafayette/Iowa county WNDR field warden was 30 minutes away. During the wait a group of neighbors were contemplating an attempt to free the deer but cooler heads prevailed and the group waited for the warden.

Burns assessed the dead deer, asked who the landowner was, and whether anyone wanted the dead deer should he be able to separate them, No takers; but in the end another farmer took the deer to be placed for scavengers to eat, including golden and bald eagles, coyotes, bobcats, and lesser mammals. Birds from nuthatches to hawks would likely visit, too.

Burns retrieved a rifle from his squad and placed the barrel end a few inches from the dead buck’s left antler base and fired, breaking the antler an inch above the skull. The live buck was unharmed.

After a few shakes, he was loose from his combatant but was seemed unsatisfied that the dead buck had given up. For five minutes the live buck continued to fight with the body, mostly with his antlers poking the deer’s neck and shoulders.

After a time the smaller, live buck ran up a hill into the woods.

The deer were too close to the road (closer than 50 feet) for a licensed hunter to make a legal shot on the live deer.

Wisconsin’s nine-day, gun deer season is Nov. 20-28. Reach out to Jerry Davis at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.

