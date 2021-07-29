Disc golf: 'All coming together' for Onalaska pro Clint Rihn as he heads to tournament on Disc Golf Pro Tour

Clint Rihn was talking through an idea he had for tweaking the layout of the eighth hole of the new disc golf course he is designing at Maple Grove Venues as he walked by where the old tee pad would have been.
During previous test rounds, the professional player from Onalaska felt that No. 8 played as an easy par-4, even from the longer of the two tee options. Rihn could be within 70 feet from the basket with a solid drive — a distance too long for many players to confidently putt, but it would require only a simple approach shot to earn the birdie.
“So now I’m thinking, like, ‘Can I move (the tee) up 100 feet and get there?’” Rihn said. “So then it’s just a really hard par-3.”
There was only one way to find out: Try it from the new tee.
And sure enough, Rihn’s disc found its way around the tree that guards where the basket will be — the only obstacle in the way of his backhand shot — and in position for a birdie putt.
As he moved to the next hole, Rihn mused about clearing out brush on the left side of No. 8 to make a gutsy forehand line more accessible. Or maybe he’ll leave it as it is, he said, so players are compelled to throw a backhand.
Thoughts such as these have been common for Rihn over the last several months as the course has taken shape. Nearly every hole has been altered along the way, while some have been scrapped and others have been added.
And while there is still work to be done — putting in tees and baskets, which are just marked by flags now, and cosmetic maintenance are among the remaining projects — Rihn is pleased with the progress and can see it all starting to come together.
The same could be said for him even away from Maple Grove Venues.
Bluffside Birdie — the disc golf apparel business he and his wife, Brooke, run and coordinate events through — is going strong. And, this weekend, Rihn will play at the Preserve Championship as part of the Disc Golf Pro Tour Elite Series, the sport’s highest level of competition.
The three-round event will be held Friday through Sunday at the Airborn Disc Golf Preserve in Clearwater, Minnesota, and Rihn is scheduled to tee off Round 1 at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
“I’m a little bit more ready for it, whereas last year at this point I don’t know if I would have been ready,” Rihn said of playing on the Pro Tour. “And now I think I can compete at that level if I’m executing.”
Rihn has played on the DGPT once before; he earned a spot in the 2018 Memorial Championship by tying for second in the Next Generation Disc Golf National Championship as an amateur the year before, though he had the opportunity to win that title — and a Kia Soul along with it.
He missed a late putt that would have secured the win, then threw into the water in a playoff to effectively end his chances. Still, he earned a trip back to Arizona, where both events were held.
Rihn tied for 105th at the Memorial, and the experience was valuable early in his career, particularly as he grew accustomed to a more serious atmosphere that differed from casual rounds with his friends.
“This was like, ‘These guys are top-level pros. You can’t mess around,’” Rihn said. “It was just a different vibe from the start. Now that I’ve played a few more tournaments, I know not to get nervous. But for that, I was super nervous.
“I know I will be this weekend either way, still happens every time. But I like to think that I can kind of block those nerves a little better than I did back then.”
Rihn has grown in other ways, too, namely in his development of a powerful backhand after predominantly throwing forehand early on.
“Backhand is the easiest way to control a disc. You can get it to do more things,” Rihn said. “So I was kind of limiting myself to only throwing power forehands. It was taking a toll on my arm, and (I was) not quite seeing the holes maybe the way they were designed. And I was trying to force things in ways that they shouldn’t have been forced.”
Rihn feels more in control of his discs now, which in turn boosted his confidence. Improving his backhand — and adding a roller — has also helped him adapt to an elbow injury, which he suffered at the X-14 River Trail Open in May in Zumbro Falls, Minnesota, and limited his ability to throw forehand.
Rihn finished second at that tournament — which was on the Professional Disc Golf Association’s B-Tier, two levels below the DGPT — after losing a playoff with Terry Rothlisberger, who frequently plays on the DGPT.
But his elbow injury hampered his second round, especially his putting, and kept him out of tournaments for two months. He returned for the Mad City Open, an A-Tier event in Madison, and finished 45th, a performance he wasn’t very happy with.
“I just couldn’t putt. I can’t snap my elbow. My aiming point, it pops a little bit lower than what I’m used to,” Rihn said. “So I missed a ton of putts low. Overall, inside 30 feet — Circle 1 — I was like 42%. You definitely want to be well over 50%.”
That hasn’t taken away his excitement for the Preserve, though.
“It’s just really cool seeing all of the touring pros, the guys that are doing it every weekend,” Rihn said. “I’m not expecting to be at their level. I’m there as a competitor, but I’m also there as a fan.
“... My goal is just stay positive, have fun. And then don’t have too high of expectations, and more take it as a good opportunity to learn and then get to see some good golf.”
And Rihn has plenty to look forward to when he returns.
He hopes to pick up some details from the Preserve — which, like the course at Maple Grove Venues, was originally a ball golf course — to bring back to the Coulee Region. He said baskets have been delivered for the MGV course, and he hopes to get them installed in the coming weeks.
From there, the goal is that the new course provides variety with long and short tees, two potential basket positions, and a mix of open spaces and tight fairways while utilizing tree lines and the water on the property.
And Bluffside Birdie, which has shipped orders as far as California and Massachusetts, will continue to host events. Rihn said he hopes to bring a PDGA sanctioned event to Maple Grove Venues in the future and is eager to put on the Creekside Classic, a casual event held at a winery in September in Wisconsin Dells.
“Getting the course up and running, that will be really cool,” Rihn said. “And then our tournament is coming up in the fall. It’s kind of all coming together.”
Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee