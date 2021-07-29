Disc golf: 'All coming together' for Onalaska pro Clint Rihn as he heads to tournament on Disc Golf Pro Tour

Clint Rihn was talking through an idea he had for tweaking the layout of the eighth hole of the new disc golf course he is designing at Maple Grove Venues as he walked by where the old tee pad would have been.

During previous test rounds, the professional player from Onalaska felt that No. 8 played as an easy par-4, even from the longer of the two tee options. Rihn could be within 70 feet from the basket with a solid drive — a distance too long for many players to confidently putt, but it would require only a simple approach shot to earn the birdie.

“So now I’m thinking, like, ‘Can I move (the tee) up 100 feet and get there?’” Rihn said. “So then it’s just a really hard par-3.”

There was only one way to find out: Try it from the new tee.

And sure enough, Rihn’s disc found its way around the tree that guards where the basket will be — the only obstacle in the way of his backhand shot — and in position for a birdie putt.

As he moved to the next hole, Rihn mused about clearing out brush on the left side of No. 8 to make a gutsy forehand line more accessible. Or maybe he’ll leave it as it is, he said, so players are compelled to throw a backhand.