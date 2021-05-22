COON VALLEY — Jeremy Arney sent a curving forehand down his gravel driveway in the direction of the 123-year-old tobacco barn that sits about 195 feet away at the other end.

Arney liked the trajectory out of his hand, but about midway through the disc’s flight, it became clear it wasn’t going to find its intended target: the movable, red-and-black mesh disc golf basket placed near the right-hand corner of the barn.

But another goal quickly came into play.

“Basket,” Arney said, referring to the dilapidated basketball hoop that hung over the barn’s main opening.

And sure enough, the disc ripped through the net.

“OOOOOOOHHHHH HOOOHHH,” was the reaction from Tim Dale, a friend and co-worker of Arney. “That was nothing but net.”

“Called it, too, man,” Arney said with a laugh. “I’m happy now.”

That’s the way things go at the Skunk Hollow Disc Golf Course, a sometimes five-, sometimes seven-, previously nine-hole ace course that Arney created on his farm outside of Coon Valley.

Connecting on a hole-in-one is the pinnacle of any rounds played here — that’s the point of an ace course — but it is far from the most important element.

“I guess if you had a Wordle or whatever — the (word) cloud — fun would be the big word,” said Arney, who is an assistant professor at UW-La Crosse. “And then everything else falls a little bit smaller than that.”

The creation of Skunk Hollow can be traced back to 2010, when Arney and his late wife, Jo, moved to the farm after living in La Crosse for three years. The property lends itself to being outdoors — it’s nestled between the bluffs, and a creek cuts through part of it — and one week when Jo was in Madison, Jeremy decided to create a path through some overgrown brush so they could easily access the creek.

That path grew into trails, but a flood wiped them out. The flooding, though, had a positive side effect: It cleared out more space along the creek and behind the barn.

“So I realized I could access down there, too,” Arney said. “So then I just, piece by piece, over the years have cut it out to this course.”

And the course — which, along with the farm, was affectionately dubbed Skunk Hollow after one of Jo’s grandmothers called Coon Valley by that name — is still constantly changing.

Arney will reposition the non-permanent baskets if he feels shots frequently funnel to a different spot in hopes of increasing the chances for a hole-in-one. The course also used to be home to nine holes, but it has had five more recently. Just a few weeks ago, though, it was seven.

Hole 1 is about 175 feet long from near the barn to a landing spot left of the driveway and, like most holes, can be attacked with a forehand or backhand. The second hole is a bit shorter but requires precision; tree branches hang over the fairway, which forces players to keep their shot low, and the creek lies just beyond the basket.

No. 3 is the course’s signature hole, with the basket positioned uphill and behind a red-brick silo. Only the top of the basket is visible from the tee, and the most common approach is a backhand shot that tails to the left — though Dale has managed to ace it with a forehand.

Hole 4 begins back at the barn and runs straight down the driveway out to the road. It plays as the longest hole on the course — narrowly ahead of No. 5 — with the wind from the valley usually blowing head-on, and it’s the only hole that hasn’t been aced. There are trees on both sides of the driveway near the road, which takes away any wide, hooking shots.

“A very common line out here is, ‘If it wasn’t for that tree,’” Dale said.

The fifth hole, which Arney made in the basketball hoop, brings things back to the barn from the road. Hole 6 isn’t as long but might be more difficult; it starts near the corner of the barn, and the basket is tucked near a tree and is just feet from the creek.

No. 7 is by far the shortest hole and has seen changes over the years. It used to require a throw all the way through the barn, though the basket has recently been placed on a trailer inside the barn.

The course is challenging enough for experienced players like Arney — who has played the sport for about 20 years and got hooked as an undergraduate student at Colorado State — but doesn’t turn away new players. Dale hadn’t played disc golf until he met Arney and played at Skunk Hollow, but he quickly fell in love with the sport.

“I think, as a sport, the learning curve on it is perfect,” Dale said. “... Anybody can just toss it, and to have fun doing something that is that accessible and then has the ability to get better over time — but it doesn’t matter.

“I mean, we’ve had people out who have never shot before, and it’s just as fun.”

Part of that can be attributed to the laid back atmosphere that Arney intentionally established after finding he didn’t like some of the pressure he felt at public courses.

“I mean, it was fun for a while. But when it’s busy, and there’s people waiting for you or you’re waiting for them … you know how it goes,” Arney said, though he noted he still enjoys playing those courses from time to time.

“... This has just become ingrained in myself. I’m not easily lured off of it.”

There’s no waiting and no rush at Skunk Hollow, and you’re encouraged to throw as many discs as possible off the tee to try to get a coveted ace. Even if you come up empty, there’s always the next round; Arney and Dale rarely play only one time through.

The only scoring that matters is how many aces you had, and they say to make sure you’re playing with someone — it’s more fun that way.

“It’s more depressing to hit a hole-in-one by yourself than not hit a hole-in-one with others,” Arney said. “Because then you’re like, ‘Yay?’ And then you can take a picture of it in the basket, and someone will say, ‘Nice … .’

“This is more of a social game out here.”

That’s evidenced by the potluck lunches they hold every so often, for which people bring their favorite deli item, or Arney’s vision for the course’s future.

He wants to fix the roof on the barn and turn it into a gathering place, and he hopes to add two more holes around the creek — perhaps even as early as the beginning of August. He even briefly mused about eventually opening it up to more people, since only small groups have played the course recently.

“It’s so much fun to play out here and get people out here,” Arney said.

And fun is what it’s all about, after all.

