Joe Bosshard suspects he kept up with his wife for the first 2½ miles of Thursday morning’s Firecracker 4-mile that began and ended in Riverside Park.
But Bosshard, who built a strong running reputation at both Aquinas High School and the University of Colorado, no longer competes and doesn’t run nearly as much as he used to.
“That’s when she dusted me,” Bosshard said of his wife and Olympic medalist and 3,000-meter steeplechase world champion Emma Coburn. “She took off, and I just kept running.”
Bosshard and Coburn are a team, and they brought their team to La Crosse for a rare appearance during Riverfest while in town for the wedding of Carley Bosshard, Joe’s sister.
The trip has provided a little variety amid the life of elite athletic training that is regimented through workouts and recovery as Coburn, with Bosshard as her coach, continues to chase goals.
“There will be another run for her this afternoon, and it will be a 15- or 16-mile day for her,” Bosshard said of Coburn. “It’s training, and we have to do it every day. It’s what we’re used to.
“We’re here enjoying the Fourth and the festivities and the wedding, but the U.S. Championships are in three weeks, and we can’t cut down on the training this week. We don’t usually do much (other than train) at this time of year, but we make an exception for my sister because she’s my sister.”
Bosshard was once an elite runner, too.
He finished fourth in the Division 3 race at the 2006 WIAA state cross country meet before moving to Colorado and attending Crested Butte Academy as a senior. He followed that up with an All-American career as a distance runner for the Buffaloes.
Bosshard fought through some injuries in college while becoming an All-American, but a higher level of competition wasn’t in his future. That wasn’t the case for Coburn, whom Bosshard met while both were in high school.
Bosshard was happy working as an accountant, but the fire for athletic success still burned, and he eventually turned to coaching.
What began with a roster of one just a couple of years ago — Coburn — has grown to nine. They all train together in Boulder, Colo.
“We were working so closely together anyway,” Bosshard said of Coburn’s move away from her previous coaches, Marc Wetmore and Heather Burroughs, at Colorado. “They are, arguably, the two best coaches in the country. We both learned from the best with them.
“That transition came after Rio 2016, which was kind of weird because she won a (bronze) medal. A little odd to some, but to us it made sense.”
It also put some pressure on Bosshard. If Coburn regressed even a bit, the blame, rightful or not, was heading his way. But none of that has happened, and the two keep chugging forward together in the national spotlight.
Coburn became a world champion in the steeplechase a year later in London. She was the first American woman to medal in the event at the Olympics and the first to win a world championship.
While working so closely with a significant other professionally may not work for some, it does for Coburn and Bosshard, both of whom, he said, are obsessed with running.
“It works well for us,” Coburn said. “I have a lot of trust in him that he will give me the right training, and he has a lot of trust in me that I will do everything in my power to improve and keep working hard.
“We’ve known each other for 12 years and been together for 11, and we’ve worked hard to build a team in Boulder. Building that team is important for everyone who is part of it because we all make each other better.”
