Emma Coburn woke up around 5 a.m. Thursday and began Independence Day with a seven-mile run.
A couple of hours later, she took part in the Firecracker 4-mile with a few hundred people in a celebration of local running. Coburn followed that up by posing for pictures and donning a cape to run a much shorter race with kids from the Coulee Region at Riverside Park.
It was probably just the kind of day the Olympic medalist needed in the middle of training for the U.S. Track and Field Championships in Des Moines, Iowa, later this month.
“This is different than the norm, but community races are always so much fun,” said Coburn, who won a bronze medal in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2016 Rio Olympics and followed it up with a world championship in London a year later. “Events like these show the heart of a city, and there were a lot of people, which surprised and really impressed me.”
Coburn and her husband, Joe Bosshard, are in the area for a weekend wedding and used the event to connect their profession — Joe is also Emma’s coach — to meetings with friends and family on a nice summer morning along the Mississippi River.
“It was a nice race,” said Coburn, whose workout performance finished second overall to Central High School graduate and Wartburg University runner Sam Pinkowski. “It was hard. There were a couple of guys ahead of me for a little while, and I moved up to second for the last mile.
“It was a great race and a lot of fun. It was really cool running over the (Mississippi River) bridge.”
Pinkowski was the first runner to cross the finish line and part of an initial group that ran a little farther than the rest. As fans faced the south and watched for the first pack of runners, Pinkowski rounded a corner from the north side of the park, followed by Coburn.
“I think it was just an extra .15 (miles),” Pinkowski said. “I wasn’t originally going to run it, but I heard that Emma Coburn was running, and I couldn’t pass up the chance to run with one of my heroes, really.
“I follow her, and it’s really exciting to see what she’s done recently. It was a lot of fun to run in the same race with her.”
While the event has never lacked for runners, Coburn’s appearance gave the atmosphere a little bump of excitement. Lines for photos formed after her race was completed and lasted the full hour until the beginning of the kids race.
That’s when Coburn put on her cape and ran with them.
“The kids race was so special,” she said. “There were so many of them out there, and if they can start loving running at an early age, that’s a win.”
