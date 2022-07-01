Firecracker 4 Mile set for Fourth of July

LA CROSSE – The eighth-annual Firecracker 4 Mile race will set off from Riverside Park in La Crosse on Monday to kick off the Fourth of July holiday.

The race is put on by the non-profit River City Running Club, and the proceeds are donated to the Children’s Museum of La Crosse.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 race was conducted virtually, with 72 participants completing the race on their local streets and trails. Last year, the race returned to an in-person format, and 176 runners participated in the seventh running of the event.

“People were pumped. We had a lot of people who came up and said, ‘this is so awesome to see everyone back together doing this again,’” said Michael Borst, the race director and president of the River City Running Club. “There were still a few little restrictions and tweaks that we had to make the event safe, but for the most part, everyone was just happy to see people again.”

The Firecracker 4 Mile was in jeopardy of extinction in 2021 when the preceding manager of the race bowed out. That’s when Borst, who ran and volunteered in previous Firecracker races, stepped in to keep the race alive.

“About six weeks before the Fourth last year, I said ‘let’s see if we can throw it together.’ The last-minute nature of being able to throw things together was challenging last year,” Borst said.

Borst said 220 runners had registered for this year’s race as of Thursday afternoon, and he expects over 300 runners on Monday with registration open through the weekend.

The race starts and finishes at Riverside Park, as runners will head south along the east bank of the Mississippi River before crossing the river on the Cass Street Bridge. After making a loop at Pettibone Beach, the runners will retrace their steps back to the finish line.

Borst said the race and the running club’s mission is to both highlight the beauty of La Crosse and give back to organizations like the Children’s Museum.

“That’s the number one goal, is to be able to donate back to different groups in the community,” Borst said.

Matthew Chedister, a 41-year-old mathematics professor at UW-La Crosse, has run in every Firecracker 4 Mile since its inception in 2015. He said he finds enjoyment in running alongside neighbors and friends to celebrate the holiday.

“I think the local factor is what makes it fun. I’ve run races in Chicago with lots of people and it’s kind of impersonal. It’s fun because you get to run with a lot of your friends,” Chedister said.

Chedister’s 2021 time of 31:14 was his personal best in the event and called it the “race of my life.” Sam Wensink won last year’s race, completing the four-mile course in 21:27.

Monday’s festivities also include the Liberty Dash 1 Mile race and free races for kids, making the event accessible for athletes of all ages and skill levels.

“It’s a really great event, and people should come out and enjoy it. It’s not high-pressure. I know a lot of people walk, too,” Chedister said.

The event starts at 6:30 a.m. on Monday with the Liberty Dash 1 Mile race, followed by the Firecracker 4 Mile race at 7:00 a.m. and the kids’ races at 8 a.m. Registration for all races closes on Sunday at 4 p.m.

