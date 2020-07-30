Fishing: Monsoor takes lead at FLW event

-
Tom Monsoor followed up a good first day with a better second to take over the lead heading into the final two rounds of an FLW fishing event on the Mississippi River.
Monsoor caught five fish with a combined weight of 14 pounds, 8 ounces on Thursday to give himself a two-day total of 28-11 and 12-ounce lead over second-place Scott Wiley (27-15). Wiley was the first-round leader after starting off with a catch of 15-3 and followed up Thursday at 12-12.
Monsoor, who has finished in the top 10 25 times during FLW events on the Mississippi River, opened with a 14-3 on Wednesday.
Todd Sommerfeldt
Sports editor
Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County. He can be reached at 608-791-8208.
