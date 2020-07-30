Fishing: Monsoor takes lead at FLW event

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tom Monsoor followed up a good first day with a better second to take over the lead heading into the final two rounds of an FLW fishing event on the Mississippi River.

Monsoor caught five fish with a combined weight of 14 pounds, 8 ounces on Thursday to give himself a two-day total of 28-11 and 12-ounce lead over second-place Scott Wiley (27-15). Wiley was the first-round leader after starting off with a catch of 15-3 and followed up Thursday at 12-12.

Monsoor, who has finished in the top 10 25 times during FLW events on the Mississippi River, opened with a 14-3 on Wednesday.

