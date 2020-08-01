You are the owner of this article.
Fishing: Tom Monsoor wins FLW event on Mississippi River
alert top story
FISHING

Fishing: Tom Monsoor wins FLW event on Mississippi River

Tom Monsoor broke his own record in becoming the oldest angler to win an FLW event with a victory in the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit at the Mississippi River on Saturday.

Tom Monsoor mug

Monsoor

Monsoor, 71 and from La Crosse, had a four-day catch of 20 bass that weighed in at 54 pounds, 10 ounces. That total was 1 pound, 12 ounces better than Jacob Wheeler of Harrison, Tennessee.

“I can’t believe it. Winning at home is the neatest thing in the world. I’m going to remember this moment forever,” Monsoor, who last won a 2017 event on the Potomac River, said in an FLW release. “This tournament had 50 of the best guys from MLF, and the top guys from FLW -- it doesn’t get any harder than that. I am the luckiest guy in the world to be able to do what I love. To win at home – I can’t believe it.”

Wheeler was trying to win his second straight Super Tournament.

David Walker of Sevierville, Tennessee, was third with a catch of 52-5. Zack Birge of Blanchard, Oklahoma was fourth at 50-15, and Tyler Stewart of West Monroe, Louisiana was fifth at 50-7.

Monsoor's best day was during the second round on Thursday. He followed up a first-round catch of 14-3 with a 14-8. His five-fish catch on Friday was 13-5, and he closed out on Sunday with a 12-10.

