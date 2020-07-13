Forest Hills Golf Course set to open new driving range

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The City of La Crosse, Forest Hills Golf Course and KemperSports announced Monday that the construction of the facility’s new driving range is complete.

KemperSports General Manager and Head Golf Professional at Forest Hills Golf Course, Keith Stoll, is proud to unveil this new addition to the practice facility.

“The driving range adds to an already best-in-class experience at Forest Hills,” said Stoll, who has led the team at the property since 2009. “We are excited to offer a new facility for our guests to practice and warm up, and we are looking forward to using this space to engage local juniors and beginners with new programming for lessons and clinics.”

The last time a driving range was open to the public at Forest Hills was in 2014. The range has been closed since for railroad construction. The updated range features 15 hitting mats, which offer more than two inches of cushion, and is 270 yards deep, allowing players to practice a variety of shots and clubs. In addition to the state-of-the-art hitting mats, the driving range will allow players to hit from natural grass conditions that simulate the on-course experience. The natural grass bays are scheduled to open later this summer.

“The driving range serves as a great way to engage the local community in a safe activity at the golf course. The goal of this project was to create a driving range that appeals to our core guests and avid players, who come here to practice. But, we are also looking to attract a new generation of golfers, especially juniors, to learn the game with expert instruction from our professional staff,” said Jay Odegaard, Director of Parks, Recreation, Forestry, City Buildings and Grounds at the City of La Crosse. “This is a great, affordable amenity for the golf community in La Crosse, and we are eager for them to experience it.”

