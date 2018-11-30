SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Nearly five hours after an emotional, season-saving five-set victory over Southern Oregon Thursday afternoon, the Viterbo University volleyball team was back on the court at the Tyson Events Center.
The V-Hawks made it worth the wait, as they posted a 25-21 victory over Jamestown, N.D., in a one-set playoff late Thursday night, sending coach Ryan DeLong’s team into the single-elimination Round of 16 at the NAIA Volleyball National Championship.
Viterbo (32-7) will get little chance to rest, as it faces Northwestern (Iowa) at 9 a.m. today.
“We put ourselves in that situation. It isn’t a great situation, but it is better than the alternative, which is going home,” DeLong said. “Everyone is sore and tired, but we’ll go out and compete.”
Viterbo, which rallied from a two-set deficit to beat a Southern Oregon team that had swept its first two opponents, found itself in a three-way tie in pool play with 2-1 records. Southern Oregon received the pool’s No. 1 seed, based on tiebreaking criteria, leaving Viterbo and Jamestown to battle it out for the remaining pool team to advance.
Viterbo, which was swept by Jamestown on Wednesday, started fast against the Jimmies Thursday night and didn’t slow down. Viterbo took a 4-1 lead, saw Jamestown go on a 5-1 run to take a 6-5 lead, but sophomore Katie Frohmader led a strong surge that put the V-Hawks back in front.
Frohmader, who had a team-high 16 kills against Southern Oregon, had five against the Jimmies in one set. Viterbo would build 13-10 and 16-13 leads before winning 25-21.
“When you get your tail handed to you the way they did to us on Wednesday and you are a competitive team, there is a motivation and revenge factor there,” DeLong said. “We were able to make some adjustments, implemented a game plan on short notice, and turned things around.”
