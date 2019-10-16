The banquet started at 4:30 p.m. with a social hour, and former Holmen High School girls basketball coach Duane Vike crossed the stage some six hours later, the last of the evening’s honorees to be recognized.
Vike didn’t mind the wait. He enjoyed the ceremony’s speakers and had the opportunity to mingle with some of the state’s best in basketball, including Bill McClintock, who played in college at California and helped the Golden Bears win a national title in 1959 by keeping Hall of Famer Oscar Robinson in check.
The reason for the evening certainly didn’t hinder Vike’s patience, either. On that Sept. 28 night in Wisconsin Dells, Vike was inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Vike said the honor was the “furthest thing” from his mind when he started coaching girls basketball at Holmen more than 30 years ago and was quick to defer some of the credit.
“It’s the culmination of a lot of years, a lot of players,” he said. “I just really enjoyed the players and the assistant coaches on game nights. … It just was a lot of fun.”
Vike’s coaching career started slow. He won just 11 games in his first three years with the Vikings, and Holmen’s program lacked numbers down through the third grade. But it didn’t take long for Vike to turn it around.
He made changes to the Vikings’ youth programs, which led to a spike in participation. Winning soon followed.
“Some of my (varsity) players in the ’90s helped out with those (youth) sessions,” said Vike, who stepped down as Holmen’s coach after the 2017-18 season. “I used to spend seven days a week with my players.”
Vike finished his 31 years as Holmen’s head coach with 408 wins, five conference titles, 11 regional titles and two sectional titles. And in 1995, Vike’s seventh year at Holmen, the Vikings won the WIAA Division 2 state championship.
Even an induction into the WBCA Hall of Fame, Vike said, didn’t compare to that season’s ending.
“It’s just totally different than getting a gold ball,” he said. “You know you’re going to get the (Hall of Fame) plaque for three months. The gold ball, you work, you work, you work all through the season and you get to that state final, which is totally exciting, and just everything is going crazy. And you still don’t know you’re going to get the gold ball.
“Once you get to a point in the game when you know you have it, that’s way more exciting than getting that plaque, in my mind.”
Vike classifies the state championship as his favorite memory from his coaching career, though he fondly remembers sectional tournaments with packed gyms and all of the pressure.
“You’re in a high school gym usually, and it’s just crazy,” he said. “And everybody in there is for one team or the other. You go to a state tournament, all the pressure is off, you’re at state, the crowd isn’t as close, it’s a big arena and not everybody has skin in the game.”
But he always comes back to the players and coaches who were around him during those moments.
“I’ve always kind of been a team sports-type person,” said Vike, who also coached Holmen’s softball team to a Division 1 state title in 1999 and its American Legion baseball team to a Class AA state title in 2012. “To me, the group doing all that was just so much fun. Even the years we didn’t win were just real fun.”
It was fitting, then, that Vike was accompanied by friends and family at the Hall of Fame induction.
“Going to the Hall of Fame was fun in terms of my whole family was there, and we had friends from town there,” he said. “That was a really enjoyable night.”