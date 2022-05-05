Girls high school sports roundup: Blair-Taylor softball team slips by G-E-T

GALESVILLE — The Blair-Taylor High School softball team won a big nonconference game against Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau on Thursday.

The Wildcats scored both of their runs in the third inning and blanked the Red Hawks 2-0 behind shutout pitching from Abby Thompson.

Thompson struck out 13, walked two and allowed four hits as Blair-Taylor improved to 14-0. G-E-T (11-3) had runners at second and third with no outs in the fourth, but Thompson struck out the next two batters and secured the final out on a fly ball.

The Wildcats scored their runs after Madelyn Fredrixon, Lindsay Steien and Thompson all singled to load the bases. Fredrixon touched home on a fielder's choice and Steien on a sacrifice fly to wrap up the scoring early. Lexi Lofgren and Callie Wagner plated the runs.

Lydia and Madelyn Fredrixon each went 2 for 3 for the Wildcats.

Genna O'Neill pitched for the Red Hawks and finished with nine strikeouts without walking a batter. O'Neill was also 2 for 3 with a double.

MVC

Aquinas 19, Central 11

The Blugolds (6-8, 3-6) scored 11 runs in the first three innings before the RiverHawks (4-9, 4-6) got on the board in a high-scoring contest.

Freshman Kathryn Savoldelli went a perfect 6 for 6 in the lead-off position for Aquinas, and she doubled twice. Senior Gracie Cronk and junior Josie Erikson both went 3 for 5 and recorded two RBI.

RiverHawks sophomore infielder Alyssia Brickson went 3 for 5 and recorded two RBI. Central’s defense struggled to handle Central, committing seven errors as a team while allowing 19 hits.

Logan 6, Onalaska 3

ONALASKA — The Rangers (9-3, 6-3) rode home runs from junior infielder Jazzy Davis and senior pitcher Kamryann Korish for a road win over the Hilltoppers (4-9, 4-6).

The Rangers opened the game with three runs in the top of the first before adding three more in the fifth. Korish got the pitching win with 2⅔ innings and three strikeouts.

Coulee

West Salem 3, Arcadia 2 (8)

WEST SALEM — The Panthers walked off the Raiders in extra innings on a one-out single by junior Alayna Tauscher, who went 2 for 4.

Trailing 2-0 entering the bottom of the fifth, sophomore Sydney Laursen hit a two-run single to get the Panthers on the board. Senior pitcher Gracie Miller struck out eight in a complete game.

Westby 12, Onalaska Luther 2 (6)

Westby 8, Onalaska Luther 3

WESTBY — The Norsemen took both ends of their doubleheader against the Knights.

In the opener, pitcher Jayda Berg struck out 10 batters as the starter while Kennedy Brueggen (3 for 4) had a double and a home run for Westby.

Berg got the start in the second game, but Luther managed three runs in the bottom of the first. Berg pitched the second inning before Maddie Komay came in and shut down the Knights with no runs allowed.

Scenic Bluffs

Cashton 8, Wonewoc-Center 6 (5)

Wonewoc-Center 4, Cashton 1 (5)

CASHTON — The Eagles and Wolves split their doubleheader.

In the first game, Cashton came back from behind with five runs in the fourth inning to take the lead and win. The Wolves rebounded with four runs on just two hits in the second game.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 7, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 0

La Crescent-Hokah 5, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 3

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers swept the Falcons in a conference doubleheader at home, including a shutout two-hit performance by senior pitcher Allie Mallicoat.

Mallicoat struck out four batters and only gave up two walks in the first game. Junior shortstop Kelsey Kiesau hit a home run for the Lancers while going 1 for 2.

La Crescent took the lead in the second game with three runs in the third inning. Kiesau (2 for 4) led the Lancers again with another home run and two RBI.

Winona Cotter 6, Caledonia 0

Winona Cotter 10, Caledonia 0

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors (10-2, 9-2) were shut out in a pair of games against the Ramblers (4-5, 4-5), including a combined no-hitter by Cotter’s Madison Hazelton and Savannah Repinski in the second game.

Brianna Stemper, Paige Klug and Amber Stemper all went 1 for 3 in the opener.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 5, Augusta 4 (5)

Melrose-Mindoro 5, Augusta 3 (5)

MELROSE — The Mustangs walked off the first game of their doubleheader with the Beavers before completing the sweep in the second.

Down 4-2 entering the bottom of the fifth, the Mustangs managed three runs to steal the win away from Augusta. Junior Kaitlynn Severson went 3 for 3 with a run while freshman Emma Severson had two RBI while striking out seven batters.

In the second game, the Mustangs managed to get the jump on the Beavers with three runs combined in the second and third innings. Kaitlynn Severson struck out 10 and only allowed three hits as both Severson sisters picked up wins.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0