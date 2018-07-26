After winning two consecutive first flight titles championships at the La Crosse County Women’s Amateur Golf Championships, Barb Hegenbarth is up for a new challenge.
She is leaping into the championship flight.
Hegenbarth, part of a five-player championship field, will tee off at 8:12 a.m. Saturday at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek in Onalaska. But as the competition approaches, her nervousness continues to grow.
“I’m very nervous,” said Hegenbarth, who won the first first flight last year with an 87. “I’ve actually had a very good season for me so far, but going from first flight and being one of the lower handicaps and now being one of the higher handicaps, I’m very nervous.”
After winning the first flight last year despite challenging course conditions after heavy rain hit the area, Hegenbarth is taking a different approach when it comes to preparing for her first championship flight. And it doesn’t involve any physical aspects of the game.
Instead, she’s working on improving her mental approach that will allow her to remain poised and focused at Cedar Creek, which is her home course. In fact, the course is so close to home that she and her husband actually live adjacent to it.
Back to the topic at large — creating a stronger, more stable mental approach that can block out any nervousness she might feel.
“For me it’s mostly a mindset,” Hegenbarth said. “I don’t compete well when I get nervous because then I make mistakes, so I’m hoping to keep my head together.”
How does one create a strong mentality when it comes to golf?
The answer is simple, Hegenbarth said. Keep golfing.
Hegenbarth’s strategy on the course is to act as if she is in a competition with her husband and friends, something she does about four times a week — or more.
“I just try to keep that mindset like I’m always competing, even on a daily basis,” Hegenbarth said.
Although she doesn’t compete in any leagues, Hegenbarth plays with a ladies group at Cedar Creek to work on things like her short game, which is something she knows she will have to improve if she wants to win the County Am.
Hegenbarth enjoys not only playing the game, but remains motivated to elevate her quality of play.
An avid golfer, Hegenbarth’s relationship with the sport started 20 years ago because of her husband’s love it. She had to make an important decision — sit at home for four hours while her husband golfed, or join him.
Years later, Hegenbarth’s love for the sport remains strong. Although she takes on every round of as if it’s a competition, Hegenbarth is simply looking for a positive experience at the County Am, not necessarily winning it.
“I just want to play well,” she said. “There’s going to be a lot of really good golfers, so I just want to play well and try my best. That’s all I’m focusing on.”
