HOLMEN — The La Crosse County Am has been a part of Ben Skogen’s life for nearly two decades. He watched it as a kid, played in it when he was old enough to do so, and saw other local linksmen win a tournament as competitive and difficult as the County Am.
On Sunday, while standing in the ballroom of Drugan’s Castle Mound reflecting on what makes the tournament special to him, the Onalaska High School and University of Wisconsin graduate could count himself among those champions.
Skogen kept the confident, steady game he showed on Saturday rolling into the second day of the La Crosse County Men’s Golf Championship as presented by Pepsi-Cola of La Crosse, shooting an even par 70 on Sunday and finishing 2-under (139) for the tournament. Skogen held off Jake Dunn (143), Josh Dirks (144) and Tyler Church (144) for the title.
“The La Crosse golf community is such a tight-knit group, and we have each other’s back. Coming down the stretch it’s really cool to have everyone follow and know you have their support,” Skogen said. “I think it’s just really cool how our community has such support for each other. From a golf standpoint and from a personal standpoint.
“It’s really, really special to be able to finally win this tournament and be up there with some of the greats.”
The short-game work Skogen did on Sunday would have him among some of the best even if he hadn’t have come out the winner. After holding a three-shot lead after Saturday’s action at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek, Skogen was confident because he said he rarely played well at that course during the County Am.
He knew he was in for a test when Dirks — who won the Lawn Care Specialists Open last month at Drugan’s — made birdie on No. 11 and cut Skogen’s lead to 2 strokes. That came after a disastrous seventh hole for Skogen in which he shot a 7 and let the field creep closer.
But instead of allowing that bad hole snowball, he buckled down, and when he sank an estimated 40-foot putt on No. 12, he got the last jolt of confidence he needed to power through.
“I just played that (seventh) hole terrible,” Skogen said. “But that’s one thing I pride myself on. You can’t do anything about the last hole, or last shot … I knew I could regroup and get things going.”
Skogen didn’t allow anyone to get close to him on the homestretch, using accurate chips and sure putts to save par and keep himself in the lead.
He got up and down on 13 with a difficult chip, and then did the same on 15. He birdied the 17th hole, but then gave that stroke back on the 18th.
“It’s a mentality I have. I pride myself in grinding out pars,” Skogen said. “I’m really proud of myself for not letting other distractions get to me on the course, just sticking to what I wanted to do.”
Wind was an obstacle throughout the County Am, as a stiff breeze carried throughout the Drugan’s course Sunday. Skogen, along with Dunn — who had the best round Sunday at 2-under 68 — battled through it well.
“The pins were tucked a lot today, too. So the wind played a factor,” Skogen said. “I’m just proud of how I played and that I got the job done.”
OTHER FLIGHTS: Viterbo University golf coach Jim Socha carded a 75 at Drugan’s Sunday to finished at 152 for the tournament and win the first flight.
He was the only first-flight player to break 80 in both rounds.
Thomas Grapes uncorked the best round of the second flight with a 77 on Sunday, winning the flight with a 162. Paul Franke, who entered the day with a five-stroke lead, finished second (163).
Robert Schoen’s 84 Sunday matched his score from Saturday and gave him a third-flight winning tournament score of 168. He won the flight by five strokes.
Bob Roers won the fourth flight (166) by carding an 83 on each day. He was the only fourth-flight player to shoot below 90 in each round.
