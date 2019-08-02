Golfers will be hitting the greens at Drugan’s Castle Mound and The Golf Club at Cedar Creek for the 29th consecutive year in the La Crosse County Amateur golf tournament this weekend.
The tournament — which has been under the direction of Bob Lamb since being revived in 1991 — will showcase the talent of 86 golfers over two days. The County Am starts Saturday in Onalaska at Cedar Creek and moves to Holmen to finish things up at Drugan’s Castle Mound.
The seasoned tournament originally began in 1932 but stopped in 1976. After not having a large golf tournament in La Crosse during that 15 year span, Lamb knew that the County Am would be something that could bring the area’s top golfers together just like it had previously done.
“Players just wanted tournament golf, but at the time there was no place to go for it,” he said. “We were the only tournament in town back then and we would usually fill up and need a waiting list.”
This year’s championship flight is full of talent, including returning champion Ben Skogen and the leading all-time champion Paul Williamson who has seven titles.
Skogen won last year’s tournament with a two-under-par 69 at Cedar Creek and a right-on-par 70 at Drugan’s for a 36-hole total of 139. Jake Dunn came in second with a 143, followed by Josh Dirks and Tyler Church with a 144. This year, Skogen, Dunn and Church will be teeing off together in the final tee time of the championship round.
Throughout the years, Lamb noticed that one of the tournament’s biggest changes is the amount of talent coming up in younger golfers like 24-year-old Skogen.
“There’s a lot of players that are very good, but there's so many very good, younger golfers now-a-days,” Lamb said. “With all of the new golf technology there so many more younger kids who are so fluid with their swings.”
Being the returning champion at a tournament can be pressuring for any experienced golfer, but Skogen is hoping that his, “just play golf,” strategy can keep the pressure off.
“I’m hoping to play really well again this year, but we’ll see what happens,” he said. “My goal is to obviously win again, but I’m not trying to think about that too much. I’m just going to play golf and see what happens.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.