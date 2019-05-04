Ashley Duellman is training for another marathon.
The next challenge in a long history of running comes next month near Portland, Ore.
Duellman, who lives in Cochrane, Wis., said next month’s marathon will be her sixth. She warmed up for that Saturday by becoming the female champion of the Festival Foods Grandad Half Marathon.
Duellman crossed the finish line in Riverside Park with a time of 1 hour, 21 minutes, 12 seconds to give her two straight victories as she prepares for the REVEL Mt. Hood Marathon on June 29.
“The half is good training,” said Duellmen, who won an 8K race at the Fools Five in Lewiston, Minn., a month ago. “I was going to run (the) Boston (Marathon) a couple years ago, but I got injured, so I took it easy for a little while.
“Last year, I got back on some trails for trail races to see what my feet could handle.”
After those races went well, Duellman came out of the winter months looking for more road races and ran both the Fools Five and Grandad after absences of a couple of years. She is trying to build to a qualifying time for next year’s Boston Marathon.
Duellman, who beat the field by more than 3 minutes on Saturday, was a runner-up at her first Grandad in 2017 with a time of 1:30:18.
Holmen’s Hannah Janus was second in 1:24:46, and Rebecca Miller, of Clarinda, Iowa, third in 1:29:11. Duellman was eighth overall, and Janus was 10th.
“The goal definitely was to win it,” Duellman said of the race. “I also really wanted to see what kind of time I could run after running trail races. The times for those are hard to compare to road races, so it was another chance to see what I can do while I prepare for this marathon.”
Duellman said she stayed on her expected pace and didn’t push for the lead until the time was right. She said she was comfortable running with Janus, Miller and the rest of the pack before making the call to break away.
“I don’t feel like I was up and down a lot,” Duellman said. “I was pretty happy with that.”
Running down the hill at Grandad Bluff was the biggest challenge she said she faced. Once she got by that, Duellman could start thinking more about her strategy to win.
“That’s the one thing that makes me nervous about this race, and it’s early in the race,” she said. “I just kind of let my stride go while staying in control and using it to my advantage to get a little time out of it.
“I didn’t want to pound it too hard there, and I just kind of stayed with (Janus) the best I could.”
It all led to another strong race for the Cochrane-Fountain City graduate as she gets ready for Oregon.
“I felt good about the Fools Five, and this was next on the list,” Duellman said of her event choices. “It just feels good to be back out and running again.”
HAMILTON TOP FEMALE FOR 5K: La Crosse’s Sally Hamilton wasn’t just the first female finisher in Saturday’s 5K, she was one of the top overall.
Hamilton crossed the finish line at 15:49 and was third overall behind Jason Tomrell (14:22) and Connor Wright (15:29) on a course that three those three determined was about a half-mile short of the intended 3.1 miles.
Hamilton typically runs the half marathon at this event, but she is resetting her training after competing in the Boston Marathon last month. She completed that race in 3:19:16.
“I was about 10 minutes under my goal, but it was still an awesome experience,” Hamilton said of Boston.
Grandad was Hamilton’s first race since Boston, and it was a competitive chance to see where she can pick up or alter her training.
“I just wanted to see how my legs would feel afterward,” said Hamilton, who finished 26th among female runners in the half marathon here two years ago. “I’ll do some shorter races like this to figure out what my next big race will be in the fall.”
