Tristan Coughlin likes to joke about the fact that he has no speed, but he was fast enough to win the Festival Foods Grandad Half Marathon on Saturday.
Coughlin, a Logan High School graduate who lives in Davenport, Iowa, returned to his roots to compete in the event for a second time and won it by crossing the finish line at Riverside Park after 1 hour, 13 minutes and 8 seconds.
“I ran this six years ago, and it was my last race before turning 30,” said Coughlin, who won with a time of 1:11:17 the only other time he ran this race. “Since I am about to turn 36, I thought I’d come back and see if I could still run fast or win a medal or something.”
He did that and finished almost 3 minutes ahead of runner-up Rusty Daines and almost 6 minutes ahead of third-place John Smay. Daines is from La Crosse and Smay from Bettendorf, Iowa.
“I don’t have a whole lot of speed, so I don’t save anything (for the end),” said Coughlin, a 2001 Logan graduate. “I want to get a lead and try to hold it.
“Today, about halfway through, I wasn’t feeling too good and was just hoping the lead I had was big enough. The strategy is to go really hard for as long as I can and then try to hang on for dear life.”
Coughlin said he rode the momentum coming off the hill at Grandad to the lead and simply tried to extend it. He was far enough ahead of the pack as he came around the curve at Riverside Park for people to wonder if he was one of the 5K racers or one from the half.
Coughlin, an economics professor at Augustana College (Ill.), would like to run a marathon one day, but he isn’t sure if he will. It's a bit intimidating even if he does well in the half marathons he runs. He also had to move to a Plan B in terms of training for this race due to flooding in Davenport.
“We had a levee break, and everything flooded downtown,” he said. “I live downtown, but I am up high enough that it didn’t get to me, but it’s hard getting in and out of there, and I can’t run down there like I generally do.”
Instead of running outside, Coughlin ran on a treadmill for his final few workouts for the Grandad.But that and anything he did previously paid off in a victory and nice reception after he crossed the line.
“It’s nice to win because everyone cheers and is so nice to you,” he said with a smile. “There are a lot of people just out here running to have a fun time, but this was like the Olympics for me.”
TOMRELL RETURN RESULTS IN 5K WIN: Jason Tomrell, like Coughlin, has a history in La Crosse.
The Muskego High School graduate and Milwaukee resident, is a UW-La Crosse graduate and ran both cross country and track and field while he was here.
Tomrell returned to Milwaukee after graduation and works for the Kohl’s Corporate office.
“I didn’t want to leave after living here,” Tomrell said after crossing the line as the overall 5K winner with a time of 14:22. “Had I been able to find a job here, I probably would have stayed because I like it here.”
Tomrell and other runners celebrated personal records with smiles on their faces after the race after learning that the course came up a little short.
“It was about a half-mile short, but that’s fine,” he said after comparing notes with runner-up Connor Wright of Oregon, Wis. “It was still fun to come out here and run.”
There is also evidence that Tomrell might come back and run in this event or others again in the future after sharing that he recently got a tattoo of Grandad Bluff.
“An old roommate of mine still lives here, and it seemed like a good idea to come back and run,” said Tomrell, an All-American performer when the Eagles won a 2001 national cross country championship. “I like to run 5Ks and 10Ks, and I didn’t know about this one and wanted to run it when I found out about it.”
Tomrell said he knew he had to be ready to run if he wanted to win on Saturday after looking at times registered at previous meets. He wanted to stick with someone at the front of the pack and try to close out for the victory and did just that after running a chunk of the race with Wright.
“I just turned 40,” Tomrell said. “I’m trying to just get myself in shape again and see how I can compete with with the high school me and run against the younger kids. I like to compete, but I am mostly running against myself.”
