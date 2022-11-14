High school football: Coulee region players earn WFCA All-State recognition

A total of 16 local players were named to the WFCA All-State Teams on Monday, including seven that will play for a state championship this week at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

West Salem had a pair of senior defensive playmakers make the Small School All-State team in linebacker Luke Noel and defensive back Brennan Kennedy. Noel leads the Panthers with 90 tackles, including 24 tackles for a loss, on top of two sacks and two fumble recovery touchdowns. Kennedy has six interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

Another Panthers defender, senior defensive end Connor Bahr, was named to the honorable mentions team for his 32 tackle and 1 ½ sack effort this season.

Aquinas senior quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer was named to the WFCA Small School All-State team after completing 67.8% of his throws for 2,518 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Three more players on the Blugolds made the honorable mentions team. Senior Collin Conzemius made it as a wide receiver, having 40 receptions for 811 yards and 14 touchdowns. Senior linebackers Calvin Hargrove (143 tackles) and Damien Lee (138 tackles) also made the list.

The Onalaska duo of senior wide receiver Nicky Odom and senior quarterback Adam Skifton earned. WFCA Large School All-State honors. Odom made the All-State team with 88 receptions for 1,235 yards and 10 touchdowns. Skifton made the honorable mentions team, completing 64.7% of his passes for 2,584 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Senior Boston Brindley of Central made the Large School All-State team as a defensive back. Brindley had nine interceptions, three forced fumbles and 40 tackles for the RiverHawks this season while contributing 1,011 scrimmage yards on offense.

Cashton senior Zack Mlsna made both the All-State and honorable mention teams at two different positions. His All-State honor came as an offensive lineman, helping the Eagles offense average 268.2 rushing yards per game. As a defensive lineman, Mlsna was named to the honorable mention squad with a team-leading four sacks.

Bangor senior running back Tanner Jones made the honorable mentions team, finishing his season with 1,881 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns. A pair of punters from the region — Blair-Taylor senior Bryan Rogstad and Black River Falls senior Evan Voss — also earned honorable mentions.

On the WFCA 8-Player teams, junior defensive back Landon Pedretti of De Soto made the All-State list while senior defensive end Bryce Grelle earned an honorable mention.

Sun Prairie East quarterback Jerry Kaminski was selected as the Large School Offensive Player of the Year while Bay Port outside linebacker Josiah Azure was picked as the Large Schools Defensive Player of the Year.

In the Small Schools division, Mayville running back Blake Schraufnagel was named the Offensive Player of the Year and Turner defensive end Brent Hoppe won Defensive Player of the Year.

The 8-Player Offensive Player of the Year was Newman Catholic quarterback Conner Krach and the 8-Player Defensive Player of the Year was Owen-Withee defensive back Logan Amacher.

The WFCA will name Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year will the state finals on Thursday and Friday.