ONALASKA — Nathan Lubinsky spent the last two seasons establishing himself as one of the top…

THE BACKGROUND

COACH: Travis Kowalski, third season

CAREER RECORD: 15-7 with one MVC championship and two WIAA Division 2 playoff appearances.

OUTLOOK: The new faces seen in a very familiar system and the training system put in place by assistant football coach and head wrestling coach Jason Lulloff shouldn’t slow down too much after tying for the MVC title last season. The Vikings have to be considered contenders.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Senior Tate Grass. There are other potentially dominant players here, but none at the level of Grass as a tight end of defensive end/outside linebacker. Division I and II college programs are interested for a reason.