This is the sixth installment of a 10-day Tribune series previewing area high school football teams. The schedule for the rest of the previews, which concludes Aug. 16, follows. Go to lacrossetribune.com for stories and videos of all high school football coverage, including our Super 24.

THE BACKGROUND

Austin Larson will take over as quarterback for Onalaska this season.

Hilltoppers quarterbacks have had sensational years the past two seasons — Brayton Duin threw for 3,427 yards and 44 touchdowns in 2016, while Noah Skifton had 2,839 yards from scrimmage (1,884 passing, 955 rushing) and 35 total TDs last year.

Coach Tom Yashinsky said last week Larson will be more of a pocket passer than Skifton was a season ago, and he has good targets like Ray Heilman and Conner Haggerty at his disposal.