High school sports roundup: Koenig, Matzke lead Onalaska Luther girls to victory

ONALASKA – Rachel Koenig and Hannah Matzke made sure the Onalaska Luther High School girls basketball team got back into the win column on Monday night.

Koenig had 13 points and a game-high 16 rebounds, and Matzke added a game-high 16 points and 11 rebounds as the Knights shook off a loss to West Salem by beating Melrose-Mindoro 70-41.

Luther (2-3) made 50 percent of its shots (28 of 56) and won for the second time in three games by pulling away and holding the Mustangs (2-4) to 18 second-half points.

Matzke made 7 of 10 shots and Koenig 5 of 11. Brianna Zenke hit a pair of 3-pointers and added 14 points for the Knights. Matzke also had four steals and Koenig four blocked shots.

Logan 75, Arcadia 63

The Rangers (2-1) won their second game in a row by handing the Raiders (1-4) another defeat.

Junior Jazzy Davis scored a team-high 20 points, and senior Jojo Davis added 15 for Logan.

Sophomore Adrianna Lien added 13 points for the Rangers, who begin the MVC season by hosting Sparta on Friday.

Brookwood 48, North Crawford 37

SOLDIERS GROVE, Wis. – Sophomore Vanessa Anderson scored 23 points to lead the Falcons (1-5) to their first victory.

Anderson scored 12 points in the second half as Brookwood pulled away from a four-point halftime lead. Kristin Berg added nine points for the Falcons.

Bangor 59, G-E-T 41

BANGOR – The Cardinals (3-0) remained unbeaten and dropped the Red Hawks to 2-4.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Melrose-Mindoro 70, Mondovi 59

MONDOVI, Wis. – The Mustangs (1-3) won their first game behind another big performance by senior Tristan McRoberts.

McRoberts scored a game-high 35 points, and junior teammate Dominic McRoberts added 13 for Melrose-Mindoro, which led 34-26 at halftime.

Tristan McRoberts, a 6-foot-6 guard, is averaging 29.5 points per game this season.

