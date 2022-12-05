High school sports roundup: Logan girls basketball wins in scoring duel between guards

ARCADIA — The Logan High School girls basketball team picked up a 73-61 win Monday night against Arcadia in what proved to be a scoring battle between two opposing guards.

Logan junior guard Hamilton scored 28 points, including 21 in the second half to help the Rangers (2-2) come back from down seven with five minutes remaining. Hamilton shot a perfect 11-for-11 from the free-throw line.

The performance by Hamilton was enough to overcome a 33-point night for Arcadia senior guard Breah Golden. Golden had 18 points in the second half, but the rest of the Raiders (0-4) struggled and contributed only six points. Golden had five 3-pointers and was 11-for-13 from the free-throw line

Rangers senior forward Jazzy Davis added 15 points, 13 coming in the second half. Junior guard Ada Thurman made five 3-pointers on her way to 16 points. For the Raiders, junior wing Casdi Pheler added 15 points before fouling out.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Royall 68, Westby 54

WESTBY — The Panthers (2-0) won on the road against the Norsemen (2-1) with senior guard Bryce Olson leading Royall in scoring with 20.

Senior guard Brady Uppena had 13 points while sophomore Carter Uppena added 10. Junior forward Rhett Stenslien had a game-high 21 points for Westby.

Cashton 62, Kickapoo 30

KICKAPOO, Wis. — The Eagles (3-0) dominated in a visit to Kickapoo, doubling up their opponents with the help of a 22-10 third quarter.

Junior guard Connor Butzler led Cashton with 16 points, eight of which came in the fourth. Nine of Brett Hemmersbach’s 13 points were scored in the third quarter. Senior forward Zach Mlsna added 10.

Sparta 60, Mauston 59 (OT)

MAUSTON, Wis. — Mauston’s Brock Massey scored 44, but the Spartans (1-4) still managed to top the Golden Eagles for their first win of the season.

After Mauston’s 39-point second half, Sparta held them to just four in the overtime period. Senior guard/forward Layden Bender had a team-high 24 for Sparta.

Hillsboro 68, De Soto 47

HILLSBORO — The Tigers (4-0) bested the Pirates (0-3) at home and remain perfect through four games.

Melrose-Mindoro 46, Viroqua 39

MELROSE — In a defensive battle, the Mustangs (1-1) got their first victory of the year at home against the Blackhawks (1-3).