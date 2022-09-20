High school sports roundup: Onalaska Luther girls tennis team gets win over West Salem

WEST SALEM — Two wins in doubles matches were the difference in the Onalaska Luther High School girls tennis team’s 4-3 Coulee Conference victory over West Salem on Tuesday.

The Knights (18-7, 4-0) No. 1 doubles squad of Emily Gronholz and Emma Larson overcame a first set loss to defeat Rebekah Knudson and Grace Waldhart 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 and moved their record to 19-6 this season.

Luther clinched with a win at No. 3 doubles by Clara Baudek and Allison Buege — who together are now a perfect 11-0 — over Eva Clements and Asher Helgerson 6-1, 6-2.

Cate Bruuemmer (18-7) won No. 2 singles over Aspen Sage 6-0, 6-1 while Emma Kolb (18-7) at No. 3 singles defeated Dylynn Bayer 6-2, 6-1.

Megan Johnson and Natalie Graham won for the Panthers at No. 1 and No. 4. West Salem’s only doubles point came from their No. 2 pairing of Elly Goodenough and Katherine Skaar.

MVC

Central 7, Logan 0

The RiverHawks swept the Rangers in straight sets during every match.

Sienna Torgerud beat Norah Hofland 6-4, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, and the team of Katie Johnson and Odessa Barreyo picked up a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 1 doubles.

Central’s Allie Schlicht also won 6-0, 6–0 at No. 3 singles, and Allison Culp won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.

Sparta 5, Holmen 2

SPARTA — The Spartans swept the Vikings in doubles matches to take a conference victory.

Alana Clark and Kate Gilbertson in No. 1 doubles defeated Madison Pickett and Harsimranpreet Virk 6-4, 6-4. Evelyn Tripp and Amelia Russ won No. 2 doubles 6-2, 6-0 and Isabella Roth and Nadia Tovar won the No. 3 doubles match by the same score.

Jill Roou and Claire Pribbernow won the Spartans two points at No. 2 and No. 4 singles.

Onalaska 7, Tomah 0

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers won every match of their home meet against Tomah, including a pair of two set matches that required tiebreakers.

Alex Drazkowski won No. 1 singles over Makenzie Kohn with a tiebreaker in the first set — 7-6 (6) — before winning the second set 7-5. In the No. 1 doubles match, Summer Nicolai and Campbell Nitti beat Anna Lord and Gwyn Robertson 7-6 (2), 6-1.

Coulee

Viroqua 7, Black River Falls 0

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks swept the Tigers at home with two sweeps in singles.

Allison Zube defeated Jorji Rios at No. 1 singles and Nevaeh Hubbard bested Charlie Severson at No. 4 singles, both by 6-0, 6-0 scores.

Keisha Glidden and Jordan Sowle won No. 1 doubles over Lauren Slosse and Libby Moldenhayer 6-2, 6-2 while the Blackhawks won the other two doubles matches by forfeit.

GIRLS GOLF

SWC

Championship meet at Trappers Turn GC

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Three golfers shooting an 11 on the 18th hole at Trappers Turn put Lancaster on the edge of losing, but the team narrowly held off Wisconsin Dells by one stroke to win the conference championship.

Lancaster’s 408 to Wisconsin Dells’ 409 was boosted by the individual champion Brianna Kirsch, who shot 81 to win the tournament. Madchen Ewig finished second for Wisconsin Dells eight strokes behind at 91.

Darlington finished third at 437 strokes while Southwestern/Cuba City finished fourth just five strokes behind. Both teams had a best finish of third when Darlington’s Sophie Wiegel and S-CC’s Rylie Neuhalfen each finished with scores of 97.

Prairie du Chien finished fifth with 525 strokes and a best individual finish of 12th by Tessa Higgins with 113.

BOYS SOCCER

MVC

Holmen 2, Onalaska 1

HOLMEN — The Vikings (7-5-1, 5-1-1) took their place at the top of the MVC by handing the Hilltoppers (6-5-1, 5-1-1) their first conference loss of the season.

Holmen was victorious behind goals from Gavin Davis and Elliot Waldron. Waldron assisted on Davis’ goal while Drew Ripp provided the assist on Waldron’s.

Onalaska’s lone goal was scored by Griffin Schultz.

Central 4, West Salem 0

Devin Wilkerson had a goal and two assists to lead the Rangers (6-0-4, 4-0-3) to a shutout victory against the Panthers.

Arlo Wilker and Finn Emlet added goals for Central while the Rangers fourth goal was an own goal committed by West Salem.

The Panthers (2-6-1, 1-5-1) saw goalkeeper Tyler Leren record 11 saves. Mason Rauch of Central had three saves in the shutout.

Tomah 2, Aquinas 1

TOMAH — After a scoreless first half, the Timberwolves (4-4-2, 3-2-2) went to the wire for their win against the Blugolds (9-5-0, 2-5-0).

Tomah struck first with a Dane Vervoren goal in the 59th minute that was assisted by Joe Kube. The win looked secured until a goal in the 73rd minute by Aquinas’ Andrew Stutton tied the game at 1-1. The Timberwolves snatched the win back in the 77th minute when Vervoren assisted on a goal by Trey Torkelson.

Logan 0, Sparta 0

Neither the Rangers (5-5-1, 2-4-1) nor the Spartans (1-5-3, 0-4-3) managed to score a goal in regulation, resulting in a draw and one point for each team in the standings.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 3, Dover-Eyota 1

LA CRESCENT — The Lancers (6-2-1, 5-1-0) and the Eagles (4-3-2, 2-3-1) were tied at the end of regulation, but La Crescent-Hokah’s two goals in overtime helped them to a conference win.

A 34th minute Dover-Eyota goal by Jaden Rowe and a 65th minute Lancers goal from Wyatt Farrell had the game tied at 1-1 after 80 minutes.

In the 84th minute of the first overtime period, Farrell registered his second goal off the night off a Logan Hill assist to break the tie. The Lancers sealed the deal in the 88th minute with a Brady Grupa goal that was assisted by Mitchell Reining.

Winona Cotter 10, Caledonia 0

WINONA — The Ramblers (9-0-0, 6-0-0) scored three first half goals before adding seven more in the second to blow out the Warriors (1-6-0, 0-5-0).

Roberto Perez-Ordaza had a hat trick and two assists. Elliot Fitzgerald led the team in assists with four, adding two goals as well. Carson Roeder had two goals for Winona Cotter while Ian Schmidt, Ethan Tober and Ezra Burros each had one.

GIRLS SOCCER

Three Rivers

Winona Cotter 9, Caledonia 0

CALEDONIA — The Ramblers (7-2-0, 4-2-0) dominated in a road shutout of the Warriors (2-5-0, 1-4-0) with near double-digit goals.

Allyssa Williams for Cotter scored a hat trick along with two assists. Aval Killian also had two assists to go with a pair of goals. Izzie Biesanz assisted on two goals and scored one.

Lucy Fitch, Abbey Gardner and Ella Leaf each scored for Cotter while Anna Modjeski had an assist.

Bella Kaiser and Elle Casperson had the combined shutout in goal for Cotter. Josie Foster had 12 saves for Caledonia.

Dover-Eyota 2, La Crescent-Hokah 1

EYOTA, Minn.— The Eagles (2-3-1, 2-2-0) ecked out a victory over the Lancers (5-4-0, 4-3-0) at home.

The Eagles scored twice in the first half with the Lancers’ Mya Herman scoring in the second half to cut the lead in half. Herman’s goal was assisted by Maggie Crosby.

CROSS COUNTRY

Westby Invitational

WESTBY — Boscobel took top spots in the girls race and Brookwood won the boys race at the Westby Invitation.

Sophomore Nora Jillson won the girls event with a time of 20:46.7. Melrose-Mindoro junior Claire Becker finished second (21:20.3) and Westby freshman Elizabeth Curtis (21:23.4) took third.

Sparta’s best finish was by senior Vanessa Gavilan (22:32.3) in seventh. Junior Rachel Diehl gave Viroqua their best finish of 13th (23:13.2) with Luther placing 14th and 15th from sophomore Lauren Wickus (23:14) and junior Tabitha Larson (23:22.5).

Senior Dylan Powell (17:09.2) claimed victory in the boys race by over a minute. Viroqua senior Miles Daniels took second (18:13.3) while junior Jack Laufenberg of Melrose-Mindoro (18:24.4) finished third.

Luther senior Noah Radloff (19:36.1) got the Knights best finish in seventh, narrowly defeating Sparta’s best finisher in freshman Joel Johnson (19:39.9). Westby sophomore Beckett (20:13.9) finished a team-high 13th.