High school track and field: La Crosse Central boys win Hanson Invitational

The Central High School boys track and field team won the 10-team Hanson Invitational with a score of 123 on Thursday.

The RiverHawks were led by three double champions to hold off second-place Eau Claire Memorial (69) and third-place Onalaska (51½).

Senior Isaac Dauffenbach won the 200-meter dash (22.66 seconds) and pitched in to help Central win the 800 relay (1:31.87). Dauffenbach was joined on the relay by Quinn Servais, Jackson Warren and Cole Lapp.

Warren, a senior, added to his day with a victory in the high jump (6 feet, 5 inches), where he clipped teammate and second-place Colin Adams (6-4).

Junior Bennett Fried added wins in the long jump (21-5¾) and triple jump (42-6¾). He also placed second to Dauffenbach in the 200 (22.84).

Central junior Anden Schieldt added a win in the discus (132-5), and sophomore Alex Wagner was victorious in the pole vault (11-6).

The third-place Hilltoppers won three events, and junior Nick Odom won two of them. Odom won the 100 (11.52) and 400 (51.42), and freshman Manny Putz crossed the line first in the 800 (2:00.98).

Eau Claire Memorial won the girls team championship with 100 points. Onalaska (64) was second and Holmen (56) third.

De Soto senior Lilly Milliren won the 100 hurdles (17.15) and 300 hurdles (49.57) and was the only local winner in multiple individual events.

Onalaska had a handful of competitors part of multiple wins.

Junior Alli Thomas won the 1,600 (5:36.4) and helped the Hilltoppers win the 1,600 relay (4:11.87). Taylor Molling, Isabella Gutierrez and Makayla Carkhuff were also on that team.

Molling also helped Onalaska win the 800 relay (1:47.86), and Carkhuff helped it win the 3,200 relay (10:30.08). Junior Josie Blum was on the 800 relay and won the triple jump (35-7¼).

Holmen senior Kamryn McNally won the pole vault (10-6), and Cashton junior Braylee Hyatt (200, 27.08) and freshman Adrianna Biever (800, 2:37.47) were also individual winners.

West Salem junior Macey Tauscher finished second in the pole vault (10-0) by breaking her team's record in the event.

