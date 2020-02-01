Holmen resident Gary Jagodzinski enjoying life as a Division I college official

Jagodzinski started officiating in 1994. He remembers his first assignment like it was yesterday: an Onalaska junior varsity football scrimmage.

“I had no idea what I was doing,” Jagodzinski said with a laugh.

But it was a start, and soon Jagodzinski was a regular underneath the Friday night lights. But he wanted to do more. He thought, "How do I get involved in the college game?" He called the WIAC, and they told him to go to their coaching clinic in Stevens Point. Jagodzinski admitted it was a little intimidating and found himself on the outside looking in to start, but that’s when Pat Hammond, another official, came up to him. Hammond was a longtime crew chief and was the boys basketball coach at Eau Claire North for 26 seasons. He saw Jagodzinski and offered him a seat at a table with his crew.

“There’s a real big camaraderie amongst all the officials, no matter where you go,” Jagodzinski said. “... Everyone tries to help everybody in this officiating application, and Pat Hammond was no different.”

After some time, Hammond asked Jagodzinski if he was willing to come up to Eau Claire every Sunday and officiate UW-Eau Claire football’s JV games. After a couple of years, Hammond had an opening on his college crew and asked if Jagodzinski would like to join. Of course, Jagodzinski said yes.