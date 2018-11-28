SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The University of Jamestown pulled off one of the early surprises at the 39th annual NAIA Volleyball National Championship Wednesday.
The No. 24 Jimmies swept No. 7 Viterbo, 25-18, 25-12, 25-13 in the second round of pool play at the Tyson Events Center, dropping the V-Hawks to 1-1 at the national tournament.
The V-Hawks will need to win Thursday’s pool play match against No. 10 Southern Oregon to have a chance at advancing to Friday’s single-elimination round. Even a victory doesn't guarantee that the V-Hawks would advance.
“Jamestown just came out and took it to us. They pushed us and we never really pushed back,” Viterbo coach Ryan DeLong said. “It was frustrating. As a team, we just didn’t play well and we didn’t respond to what Jamestown did to us.”
Viterbo (30-8) struggled offensively the entire match, finishing with a .080 hitting percentage top .320 for Jamestown (23-9). Jamestown also had 41 kills to just 22 for Viterbo. After winning the first set, Jamestown dominated the second set, building a 15-5 lead before eventually winning 25-12.
“It is just disappointing as we didn’t play our best and we picked a bad time not to play a great game,” said DeLong, whose team has earned a spot in the tournament's Final Four three of the past four years.
“They came out fast and really pushed the envelope on us. Usually we push back and are more the aggressor. We didn’t push back. I don’t think we really ever got on our feet today.”
Jamestown, behind a 11-kill effort from Isabel Wedell, cruised in the third set to sweep the match.
Lydia Xu led Viterbo with 11 kills, while Katie Frohmader added five. Aubrey Aspen and Miah Garant each had four kills for the V-Hawks, who had won three straight and nine of their last 10 entering Wednesday's match. Lauryn Sobasky turned in a 13-assist, nine-dig performance for Viterbo.
Viterbo must regroup in a hurry, as it faces a Southern Oregon team that leads the pool with a 2-0 record, thanks to a 3-0 sweep of Jamestown and a 3-0 sweep of Saint Xavier. If the V-Hawks would beat Southern Oregon Thursday, it could create a logjam with three teams with 2-1 records. Tiebreakers, and possibly another match, could come into play as the top two teams in each of eight pools advance to the single-elimination round.
“We can still advance, but it’s a tall task. Southern Oregon is playing really well,” DeLong said. “If we win, we might in a playoff. If we lose, we are done.
“We know we have one more chance. We will play hard, have fun. One game doesn’t define us in this tournament, or for the season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.