SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The University of Jamestown pulled off one of the early surprises at the 39th annual NAIA Volleyball National Championship Wednesday.
The Jimmies swept No. 7 Viterbo 25-18, 25-12, 25-13 in the second round of pool play, dropping the V-Hawks to 1-1 at the national tournament.
The V-Hawks will need to win Thursday’s pool play match against No. 10 Southern Oregon to have a chance at advancing to Friday’s single-elimination round.
Viterbo (30-8) struggled offensively the entire match, finishing with a .080 hitting percentage top .320 for Jamestown (23-9). After winning the first set, Jamestown dominated the second set, building a 15-5 lead before winning 25-12.
Jamestown, behind a 11-kill effort from Isabel Wedell, cruised in the third set to sweep the match.
Lydia Xu led Viterbo with 11 kills, while Katie Frohmader added five. Lauryn Sobasky turned in a 13-assist, nine-dig performance for the V-Hawks.
