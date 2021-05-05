 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse Aquinas grad Lexi Donarski invited to USA Basketball Women's U19 World Cup Team tryout
0 comments

La Crosse Aquinas grad Lexi Donarski invited to USA Basketball Women's U19 World Cup Team tryout

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa State Lexi Donarski

Aquinas High School graduate Lexi Donarski is one of four freshmen expected to make a big impact for the Iowa State University women's basketball program this season.

 IOWA STATE ATHLETICS

Aquinas High School graduate Lexi Donarski has been invited to try out for the 2021 USA Basketball Women's U19 World Cup Team after a strong freshman season at Iowa State.

Donarski, who was the unanimous Big 12 Freshman of the Year, averaged 13.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 40.5% from the floor and 41.1% from 3-point range.

Donarski was one of 27 players to receive an invitation to the tryouts, which will be held May 14-16 in Denver to determine the 12-member national team.

The 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup will be held Aug. 7-15 in Debrecen, Hungary. The U.S. is in Group A, which includes Australia, Egypt and Italy.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News