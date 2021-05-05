La Crosse Aquinas grad Lexi Donarski invited to USA Basketball Women's U19 World Cup Team tryout

Aquinas High School graduate Lexi Donarski has been invited to try out for the 2021 USA Basketball Women's U19 World Cup Team after a strong freshman season at Iowa State.

Donarski, who was the unanimous Big 12 Freshman of the Year, averaged 13.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 40.5% from the floor and 41.1% from 3-point range.

Donarski was one of 27 players to receive an invitation to the tryouts, which will be held May 14-16 in Denver to determine the 12-member national team.

The 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup will be held Aug. 7-15 in Debrecen, Hungary. The U.S. is in Group A, which includes Australia, Egypt and Italy.

