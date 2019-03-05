Recording 10 perfect frames in bowling isn’t an easy task, but Cole Brenstein did something better — he did it twice in one night.
No one at Bangor Lanes had ever recorded the accomplishment, but that changed once Brenstein entered the door.
The 19-year-old West Salem High School graduate accomplished what many thought was simply unattainable in the bowling world when he recently spun two perfect games in the same series. Brenstein started his series with a 300, cooled off with a 202 in his second game, then re-ignited the fire in the closing game with yet another 300.
Once Brenstein reached the 10th frame of the third game, his nerves started to kick in. To calm his jitters, he took a deep breath, waited for the other bowlers around him to finish, and let the ball connect with the lane.
“I just took my time,” he said. “I took a deep breath and threw the ball like I always do, and it ended up doing what I wanted it to do.”
Reaching a high level of success so early in his career is something that never really crossed Brenstein’s mind, especially considering that he picked up the sport in 2009 as, “something fun to do on the weekends.” What’s also surprising is he only bowls once a week at most, and sometimes only two or three times a month.
Brenstein got into the sport because of familial ties to it, and then bowled for the West Salem/Bangor High School club team under the direction of coach Darin Jenks. Jenks hasn’t seen anything quite like the night Brenstein had at Bangor Lanes, but the accomplishment doesn’t completely surprise him due to the bowler’s dedication and love of the game.
“This accomplishment is huge, and I’ve never seen it done before,” Jenks said. “I don’t think anybody at Bangor (Lanes) has seen it been done before, really. I knew that he could do this kind of stuff just because of the way he throws the ball, and he always listens and is a very coachable young man.”
For being in the first year of the adult leagues, Brenstein is already making a name for himself in the bowling community. Before his latest accomplishment of 20 perfect frames in one series, Brenstein had another perfect game on his bowling resume, which came earlier this season.
Brenstein is also ahead of the curve, for the most part, as he could have remained in the junior leagues. The cutoff for junior leagues is 21, but Brenstein wanted a change of environment and he wanted to be able to bowl with his uncle, so he jumped into the highly competitive adult leagues.
So, what’s next for a teenage bowler who already has three perfect games — two of which came in the same night — and an 802 series? Well, he’s not quite sure himself.
Brenstein hopes to compile some 700 series, and hopefully roll some more perfect games, but if that doesn’t happen, that’s OK. All he knows for sure is that he wants to keep bowling in his future.
“I didn’t picture me being this good of a bowler this young in my career,” Brenstein said. “But hopefully, I can keep bowling for the rest of my life because I really enjoy it.”
PERFECTION AT PLA-MOR: Tom Heilman and Nick Wetzel each spun 300s recently at Pla-Mor Lanes. Heilman’s 300 propelled him to a 706 series.
MILESTONE FOR MARX: Continuing with the perfection theme, Jason Marx achieved the coveted accomplishment — a 300 game. Marx achieved the feat in the Men’s South Lanes League and finished with a 684 series. Chad Feyen also had a 300 in the same league, on the same day, and finished with a 768.
LARSONS SCORE BIG AT NORDIC: Shawn and William Larson each found success in the Westby Area Men’s League at Nordic Lanes. William Larson led the way with a 761, which included a 299. Shawn Larson came next with a 709 honor count, which included a 300.
