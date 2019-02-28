ALL STAR LANES
MISSISSIPPI LEAGUE
Team: Team Meatball 1885 (694)
Individual: Herta Ludwig 549 (213), Kathy Boarman 518, Sharon Lietke 510, Pam Gabrielson 478
BIG RIVER
Team: The Belligerents 2856 (1010)
Individual: Jordan Podella 736, Steve Langer 730, Al Blakley 674 (268), Marty Winchester 634
PLA-MOR LANES
LADIES TWILITE
Team: Island Girls 2092, Dura Tech Bowl Movements (729)
Individual: Emily Casberg 653 (244), Jodi Beier 601, Jody Cobb 569, Dawn Mysliwiec 567
COMMERCIAL
Team: Miss Mander 2665 (943)
Individual: Jen Peterson 567, Lindsey Treanor 548 (215), Greg Powell 693 (277), Mike Zierke 690
BREAKFAST CLUB
Team: Cereals 1502 (533)
Individual: Barb Theis 575 (214), Marie Johnson 487, Kathy Hill 484, Ilene Zastrow 461
SENIOR MEN
Team: Scrubs 3696 (1262)
Individual: Randy Osgood 630, David Stakston 627, Rich Pierce 612, David Dunt 594
SOUTH LANES
MEN'S SOUTH LANES
Individual: Chad Feyen 768 (300), Jason Martin 734, Steve Schaub 730, Jason Marx 684 (300)
THIRD SHIFTERS
Team: Fill Ins 1330
Individual: Randy Blumentritt 753, Mike Stellick 621, Jack Kaminski 577, Ray Ferguson 563
LADIES SOUTH LANES
Team: Midwest Dental 1580
Individual: Kelli Holliday 616, Shari Holliday 571, Sandy Sletten 509, Angela Schams 502
COULEE GOLF BOWL
HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS
Team: Sew and Sew Sisters 2162 (763)
Individual: Mary Linden 506, Kathy Snyder 491, Diane Shuda 481, Tammy Barnes 473 (183)
COULEE BOWLERETTES
Team: Aptiv 1789 (664)
Individual: Pat Clements 524 (205), Olivia Beeskau 505, Gayle Dolle 488, Mandy Dawson 478
COULEE CLASSIC
Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 2816, He Men 1007
Individual: Jerry Glentz 708 (244), Terry McKinney 702 (257), Jim Kesser 701 (264), Joe Jensen 701 (256)
UNWINDERS
Team: Noffke 1741 (625)
Individual: Karen Sampson 495 (188), Deb Stowers 438, Roseann Brown 422, Rose Finn 416
