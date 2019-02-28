Try 3 months for $3

ALL STAR LANES

MISSISSIPPI LEAGUE

Team: Team Meatball 1885 (694)

Individual: Herta Ludwig 549 (213), Kathy Boarman 518, Sharon Lietke 510, Pam Gabrielson 478

BIG RIVER

Team: The Belligerents 2856 (1010)

Individual: Jordan Podella 736, Steve Langer 730, Al Blakley 674 (268), Marty Winchester 634

PLA-MOR LANES

LADIES TWILITE

Team: Island Girls 2092, Dura Tech Bowl Movements (729)

Individual: Emily Casberg 653 (244), Jodi Beier 601, Jody Cobb 569, Dawn Mysliwiec 567

COMMERCIAL

Team: Miss Mander 2665 (943)

Individual: Jen Peterson 567, Lindsey Treanor 548 (215), Greg Powell 693 (277), Mike Zierke 690

BREAKFAST CLUB

Team: Cereals 1502 (533)

Individual: Barb Theis 575 (214), Marie Johnson 487, Kathy Hill 484, Ilene Zastrow 461

SENIOR MEN

Team: Scrubs 3696 (1262)

Individual: Randy Osgood 630, David Stakston 627, Rich Pierce 612, David Dunt 594

SOUTH LANES

MEN'S SOUTH LANES

Individual: Chad Feyen 768 (300), Jason Martin 734, Steve Schaub 730, Jason Marx 684 (300)

THIRD SHIFTERS

Team: Fill Ins 1330

Individual: Randy Blumentritt 753, Mike Stellick 621, Jack Kaminski 577, Ray Ferguson 563

LADIES SOUTH LANES

Team: Midwest Dental 1580

Individual: Kelli Holliday 616, Shari Holliday 571, Sandy Sletten 509, Angela Schams 502

COULEE GOLF BOWL

HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS

Team: Sew and Sew Sisters 2162 (763)

Individual: Mary Linden 506, Kathy Snyder 491, Diane Shuda 481, Tammy Barnes 473 (183)

COULEE BOWLERETTES

Team: Aptiv 1789 (664)

Individual: Pat Clements 524 (205), Olivia Beeskau 505, Gayle Dolle 488, Mandy Dawson 478

COULEE CLASSIC

Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 2816, He Men 1007

Individual: Jerry Glentz 708 (244), Terry McKinney 702 (257), Jim Kesser 701 (264), Joe Jensen 701 (256)

UNWINDERS

Team: Noffke 1741 (625)

Individual: Karen Sampson 495 (188), Deb Stowers 438, Roseann Brown 422, Rose Finn 416

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $3

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.