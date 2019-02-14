PLA-MOR LANES
SUNDAY FUNDAY LEAGUE
Team: Joker's Wild 1979 (691)
Individual: Karen Fortin 474, Alicia Shepard 469 (179), Byron Osterlie 586 (216), Rick Thiele 542
LADIES TWILITE
Team: Krazy L 1837, Island Girls (679)
Individual: Dawn Mysliwiec 529, Sharon Jirsa 509, Amber Roerkohl 508 (192), Patty Moe 498
COMMERCIAL
Team: Auto Authority 2695, Bluffside Beasts (942)
Individual: Mel Beeler 547 (220), Samantha McReynolds 498, Dennis Butterfield 627, Chris Larson 621
COULEE GOLF BOWL
HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS
Team: Sew and Sew Sisters 2188 (789)
Individual: Pam Kowal 539 (222), Mary Linden 501, Jan Stanienda 485, Kathy Snyder 483
COULEE BOWLERETTES
Team: Split Happens 1735 (607)
Individual: Pat Clements 478 (178), Alicia Arenz 435, Tracy Smith 418, Ann Winchester 416
UNWINDERS
Team: Keil Drywall 1644 (586)
Individual: Rose Finn 447 (174), Sheryl Smith 441, Melanie Vonbuskirk 427, Tabetha Little 420
COULEE CLASSIC
Team: U-Guys 2879 (1078)
Individual: Mark Millis 711 (247), Terry McKinney 710 (247), Joe Jensen 668, Tom Krause 667
ALL STAR LANES
WINGDAMMERS
Team: Gutter Gang 2767, Big Ballers (1028)
Individual: Tim Mickschl 706, Jason Abraham 705, Angela Simpson 677 (279), Mitch Shaker 677
MISSISSIPPI
Team: Glass Interiors 1920, Mega Parts (676)
Individual: Sharon Lietke 525, Vana Miller 523, Michelle Cook 507 (195), Linda Stockers 483
BIG RIVER
Team: Four Gables B&B 2776 (977)
Individual: Jordan Podella 733, Joe Kostuchowski 732 (266), Clay Nelson 635, Steve Langer 625
