PLA-MOR LANES

SUNDAY FUNDAY LEAGUE

Team: Joker's Wild 1979 (691)

Individual: Karen Fortin 474, Alicia Shepard 469 (179), Byron Osterlie 586 (216), Rick Thiele 542

LADIES TWILITE

Team: Krazy L 1837, Island Girls (679)

Individual: Dawn Mysliwiec 529, Sharon Jirsa 509, Amber Roerkohl 508 (192), Patty Moe 498

COMMERCIAL

Team: Auto Authority 2695, Bluffside Beasts (942)

Individual: Mel Beeler 547 (220), Samantha McReynolds 498, Dennis Butterfield 627, Chris Larson 621

COULEE GOLF BOWL

HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS

Team: Sew and Sew Sisters 2188 (789)

Individual: Pam Kowal 539 (222), Mary Linden 501, Jan Stanienda 485, Kathy Snyder 483

COULEE BOWLERETTES

Team: Split Happens 1735 (607)

Individual: Pat Clements 478 (178), Alicia Arenz 435, Tracy Smith 418, Ann Winchester 416

UNWINDERS

Team: Keil Drywall 1644 (586)

Individual: Rose Finn 447 (174), Sheryl Smith 441, Melanie Vonbuskirk 427, Tabetha Little 420

COULEE CLASSIC

Team: U-Guys 2879 (1078)

Individual: Mark Millis 711 (247), Terry McKinney 710 (247), Joe Jensen 668, Tom Krause 667

ALL STAR LANES

WINGDAMMERS

Team: Gutter Gang 2767, Big Ballers (1028)

Individual: Tim Mickschl 706, Jason Abraham 705, Angela Simpson 677 (279), Mitch Shaker 677

MISSISSIPPI

Team: Glass Interiors 1920, Mega Parts (676)

Individual: Sharon Lietke 525, Vana Miller 523, Michelle Cook 507 (195), Linda Stockers 483

BIG RIVER

Team: Four Gables B&B 2776 (977)

Individual: Jordan Podella 733, Joe Kostuchowski 732 (266), Clay Nelson 635, Steve Langer 625

