{{featured_button_text}}

NORDIC LANES

Merchants

Team: Select Sires 3521 (1237)

Individual: Keith Dwyer 684 (247), Bob Hundt 674, Matt Lium 649.

WESTBY AREA MEN

Team: East Ridge HOA 3432 (1164)

Individual: Norris Hakenstad 651 (236), Shawn Larson 636 (267), Derek Christianson 630.

PINBUSTERS

Team: Leer Transport 2152, Nordic 752

Individual: Holly Bambenek 561, Pam Lee 520 (214), Laurie Mickelson 501 (223), Lisa Frank 211.

SOUTH LANES

MEN'S VALLEY

Team: WA Roosevelt 2661

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Individual: Orlin Ihle 686, Sam Belz 666, Avery Denstad 626, Kevin Mihalovic 620, Kurt Peterson 620.

MERCHANTS

Team: South Lanes 2837

Individual: Ben Spafford 688, Tyler Kerska 681, Erik Woxland 661, Steve Ellison 651.

LADIES GEM

Team: Rubies 1248

Individual: Herta Ludwig 523, Pam Gabrielson 475, Mary Poellinger 416, Sandy Sletten 410.

TRANE NUT

Team: Wingnuts 2996 (1086)

Individual: Jon Ness 687, Tim Darwin 666, Mitch Shaker 650, Jim Woxland 646.

SOUTH LANES ALL-STAR

Team: Nicholas J's 2687 (954)

Individual: Gary Olson 802, Andy Mills 802, Randy Stragstalien 760, Jason Martin 746, Linzi Mills 650, Chelsie Kraus 620.

Want to see more local sports coverage like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.