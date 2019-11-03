NORDIC LANES
Merchants
Team: Select Sires 3521 (1237)
Individual: Keith Dwyer 684 (247), Bob Hundt 674, Matt Lium 649.
WESTBY AREA MEN
Team: East Ridge HOA 3432 (1164)
Individual: Norris Hakenstad 651 (236), Shawn Larson 636 (267), Derek Christianson 630.
PINBUSTERS
Team: Leer Transport 2152, Nordic 752
Individual: Holly Bambenek 561, Pam Lee 520 (214), Laurie Mickelson 501 (223), Lisa Frank 211.
SOUTH LANES
MEN'S VALLEY
Team: WA Roosevelt 2661
Individual: Orlin Ihle 686, Sam Belz 666, Avery Denstad 626, Kevin Mihalovic 620, Kurt Peterson 620.
MERCHANTS
Team: South Lanes 2837
Individual: Ben Spafford 688, Tyler Kerska 681, Erik Woxland 661, Steve Ellison 651.
LADIES GEM
Team: Rubies 1248
Individual: Herta Ludwig 523, Pam Gabrielson 475, Mary Poellinger 416, Sandy Sletten 410.
TRANE NUT
Team: Wingnuts 2996 (1086)
Individual: Jon Ness 687, Tim Darwin 666, Mitch Shaker 650, Jim Woxland 646.
SOUTH LANES ALL-STAR
Team: Nicholas J's 2687 (954)
Individual: Gary Olson 802, Andy Mills 802, Randy Stragstalien 760, Jason Martin 746, Linzi Mills 650, Chelsie Kraus 620.
