Try 3 months for $3

ALL STAR LANES

ROWBOAT LEAGUE

Team: Here 4 Beer 2648, Rick’s Warriors (941)

Individual: Terry Priebe 758, Jeff Greene 726, Chris Wurzel 754 (300), Chad Feyen 717

WINGDAMMERS

Team: Fi Fi 2810 (1008)

Individual: Tim Mickschl 729 (263), Steve Langer 690, Zach Baklund 683, Greg Ziehme 678

COULEE GOLF BOWL

SUNDOWNERS

Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 2894, Brother’s (1024)

Individual: Mark Eagy 744 (277), Dam Limberg 681, Mike Hanson 679, Steve Fonstad 632

TRI CITY

Team: Flipside 3386, Angry’s Way Out (1181)

Individual: Greg Yahnke 713 (253), Bryan Miller 696, Jon Pierce 691, Todd Benz 639

PLA-MOR LANES

AFTER FIVE

Team: Who Cares 1725 (618)

Individual: Mary Beal 505, Karen Jansky 504 (194), Gayle Walter 470, Patty Schlemmer 442

TAVERN

Team: Band of Brothers 2936 (1021)

Individual: Todd Boettcher 764, Matt Beitlich 715, Steve Sandall 641 (268), Mike Wagoner 632

NORDIC LANES

MERCHANTS LEAGUE

Team: Nordic 3556 (1240)

Individual: Dave Schedevy 769, Randy Strangstalien 763 (278), Don Ames 717, Brett Burkum 712

WESTBY AREA MEN

Team: Lar-Ian Crop Service 3069 (1063)

Individual: William Larson 761 (299), Shawn Larson 709 (300), Derek Christianson 692

PINBUSTERS

Team: Nordic Lanes 2344 (807)

Individual: Holly Bambenek 655 (276), Pam Lee 588, Cindy Ostrem 554, Dede Hanson 545, Cary Christianson 520, Peggy Dunnum 515

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $3

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.