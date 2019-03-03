ALL STAR LANES
ROWBOAT LEAGUE
Team: Here 4 Beer 2648, Rick’s Warriors (941)
Individual: Terry Priebe 758, Jeff Greene 726, Chris Wurzel 754 (300), Chad Feyen 717
WINGDAMMERS
Team: Fi Fi 2810 (1008)
Individual: Tim Mickschl 729 (263), Steve Langer 690, Zach Baklund 683, Greg Ziehme 678
COULEE GOLF BOWL
SUNDOWNERS
Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 2894, Brother’s (1024)
Individual: Mark Eagy 744 (277), Dam Limberg 681, Mike Hanson 679, Steve Fonstad 632
TRI CITY
Team: Flipside 3386, Angry’s Way Out (1181)
Individual: Greg Yahnke 713 (253), Bryan Miller 696, Jon Pierce 691, Todd Benz 639
PLA-MOR LANES
AFTER FIVE
Team: Who Cares 1725 (618)
Individual: Mary Beal 505, Karen Jansky 504 (194), Gayle Walter 470, Patty Schlemmer 442
TAVERN
Team: Band of Brothers 2936 (1021)
Individual: Todd Boettcher 764, Matt Beitlich 715, Steve Sandall 641 (268), Mike Wagoner 632
NORDIC LANES
MERCHANTS LEAGUE
Team: Nordic 3556 (1240)
Individual: Dave Schedevy 769, Randy Strangstalien 763 (278), Don Ames 717, Brett Burkum 712
WESTBY AREA MEN
Team: Lar-Ian Crop Service 3069 (1063)
Individual: William Larson 761 (299), Shawn Larson 709 (300), Derek Christianson 692
PINBUSTERS
Team: Nordic Lanes 2344 (807)
Individual: Holly Bambenek 655 (276), Pam Lee 588, Cindy Ostrem 554, Dede Hanson 545, Cary Christianson 520, Peggy Dunnum 515
