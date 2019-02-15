SOUTH LANES
MEN'S SOUTH LANES
Team: South Lanes 3534
Individual: Derek Swygman 708 (300), Dennis Bissen 693, Mark Boldt 694, Jason Marx 685
MEN'S VALLEY
Team: Bubba's Meat 2613
Individual: Steve Ness 706, Steve Brown 661, Steve Albrectson 639, Josh Hayter 636
MERCHANTS
Team: Fish's 2746
Individual: Tyler Kerska 741, Chuck Moore 705, Steve Ellison 686, Sue Moore 679, Tracy Molzahn 612
PLA-MOR LANES
CLASSIC
Team: Nicholas J's 2823 (972)
Individual: Hunter Dunkar 591 (221), Jennifer Peterson 553, Corey Hegberg 765, Nick Heilman 753, Greg Pizl (277)
KINGS & QUEENS
Team: Bluffside Beasts 2556, A-1 Septic (893)
Individual: Hanna Jirsa 703 (279), Jackie Oldenburg 643, Mike Wagoner 707, Alex Powell 665, Derek Swygman (260), Justin Smith 750, Jacob Dunnum 750, Chris Wurzel 730, Nick Wetzel 715, Greg Pizl 704, Linzi Mills 621, April Wittenberg 604
COULEE GOLF BOWL
HAPPY HOUR LEAGUE
Team: Festival Foods 1882 (666)
Individual: Emily Hanson 530 (194), Tami Sullivan 525, Denise Laxton 478, Courtney Pfingsten 473
FEATURES, WEST SALEM
GBM SOCIAL
Team: #8 Mayer 2813 (988)
Individual: Jeff Hoeth 693, Brian Lusk 693, John Pesch 638, T.J. O'Heron 632
