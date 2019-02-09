Try 1 month for 99¢

PLA-MOR LANES

TAVERN LEAGUE

Team: Band of Brothers 3362 (1199)

Individual: Jon Ness 685, Todd Boettcher 679, Hevy Miller 652 (297), Mike Wagoner 647

AFTER FIVE

Team: Papaya Pickups 1703 (602)

Individual: Gretchen Reinsvold 491 (180), Karen Jansky 466, Judy Cobb 455, Catherine Griffin 445

MERCHANTS

Team: Abts Computer 2109 (775)

Individual: Joseph Hensen 697 (266), David Abts 697, Raven Haas 572, Leslie Van Riper 437

