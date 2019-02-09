PLA-MOR LANES
TAVERN LEAGUE
Team: Band of Brothers 3362 (1199)
Individual: Jon Ness 685, Todd Boettcher 679, Hevy Miller 652 (297), Mike Wagoner 647
AFTER FIVE
Team: Papaya Pickups 1703 (602)
Individual: Gretchen Reinsvold 491 (180), Karen Jansky 466, Judy Cobb 455, Catherine Griffin 445
MERCHANTS
Team: Abts Computer 2109 (775)
Individual: Joseph Hensen 697 (266), David Abts 697, Raven Haas 572, Leslie Van Riper 437
