ALL STAR LANES

MISSISSIPPI LEAGUE

Team: Mega Parts 1904, Glass Interiors (657)

Individual: Linda Stockers 499, Michele Cook 498, Vana Miller 496 (190), Sharon Lietke 482

BIG RIVER

Team: Schmidtys 2790 (1009)

Individual: Jason Abraham 686 (257), Steve Langer 668, Ryan Root 667, David Stakston 636

PLA-MOR LANES

PLA-MOR MERCHANTS

Team: Today's Tree Service 2186, Nicholas J's (786)

Individual: Kambrie Haas 577 (212), Bobbie Grubb 501, Alex Powell 681, Dennis Butterfield 644 (258)

SOCIAL

Team: Mavs 2138 (768)

Individual: Mary Ann Williams 519, Melissa Oldenburg 513 (213), Jeff Hoeth 668, Tom Heilman 629, Randy Berg (255)

