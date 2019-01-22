ALL STAR LANES
MISSISSIPPI LEAGUE
Team: Mega Parts 1904, Glass Interiors (657)
Individual: Linda Stockers 499, Michele Cook 498, Vana Miller 496 (190), Sharon Lietke 482
BIG RIVER
Team: Schmidtys 2790 (1009)
Individual: Jason Abraham 686 (257), Steve Langer 668, Ryan Root 667, David Stakston 636
PLA-MOR LANES
PLA-MOR MERCHANTS
Team: Today's Tree Service 2186, Nicholas J's (786)
Individual: Kambrie Haas 577 (212), Bobbie Grubb 501, Alex Powell 681, Dennis Butterfield 644 (258)
SOCIAL
Team: Mavs 2138 (768)
Individual: Mary Ann Williams 519, Melissa Oldenburg 513 (213), Jeff Hoeth 668, Tom Heilman 629, Randy Berg (255)
