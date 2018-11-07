Despite having one of the best nights of his 35-year bowling career and reaching a milestone that was three decades in the making, La Crosse native Tim Mickschl felt no pressure.
The 44-year-old Central High School graduate compiled the best three-game series of his life recently at All Star Lanes while bowling in the Wingdammers League. Mickschl rolled an 824 series — a national men’s honor count requires a score of 700 or above — to knock on the door of the city record of 858, which is shared by four individuals. The 824 positions Mickschl at the top of the area’s top 10 series this season, with the next closest score being 10 pins away.
“For as long as I’ve been bowling, (getting this) was kind of just a big sigh of relief,” Mickschl said of his first 800 series. “I’ve always been trying to get to the 800 mark, and now I can finally say that I did it.”
The bowler’s record night included his 11th perfect game, which came in the second game of the series. Reaching perfection in a single game is something that Mickschl first accomplished in 1992, which was the first year he participated in men’s league after playing with the juniors.
Mickschl has also neared the 800 mark before, recording a 796 series just a few years ago, which made him keen on the thought that an 800 was not out of reach. But reaching that next level was always hindered due to overthinking and nerves.
This time, Mickschl utilized a new strategy to guarantee himself an 800 for the first time.
“I started out the night pretty good and had my 300 in the second game,” he said. “In the last game I was stringing strikes together but I didn’t look at the scoreboard … I threw the first strike in the 10th (frame) and looked back at my teammate and he just gave me a thumbs up and shook his head to let me know that I was there.”
Getting to the 800 threshold again is a possibility for Mickschl in his two-day-a-week bowling schedule. Although he doesn’t take off time to seriously practice his skills, he’s hoping that becoming more consistent will lead to similar results in the future.
The road to 800 almost didn’t happen for Mickschl, though, after back issues led to surgery just three years ago. The avid bowler had to take an extended period of time off from the sport, but eventually found his way back to the lanes.
“I took off a couple years and I just missed it so I had to get back into it,” Mickschl said. “(Bowling) is probably something I’ll always do until I can’t do it anymore.”
MEN'S TOP 10 SERIES
|Bowler
|Location
|Three-Game Series
|Tim Mickschl
|All Star
|824
|Tyler Kerska
|South
|814
|Randy Strangstalien
|South
|797
|Andy Mills
|South
|795
|Jacob Dunnum
|Coulee
|793
|Steve Langer
|All Star
|790
|Don Luce Jr.
|South
|788
|Nick Wetzel
|South
|784
|Steve Langer
|South
|782
|Rob Warren
|Pla-Mor
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.