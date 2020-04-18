La Crosse area golf courses prepare to re-open on April 24

Mike Drugan took call after call after call Thursday as word spread that Gov. Tony Evers issued an order that would re-open Wisconsin’s golf courses while extending the “Safer at Home” order until May 26.
Many callers had questions for Drugan, the president of Drugan’s Castle Mound Golf Course in Holmen. Was the course open Thursday? What about Friday?
Those questions were easy enough to answer. No, Castle Mound wasn’t open Thursday or Friday, and it — along with courses around the state — won’t be open until 8 a.m. April 24 as Evers’ order stipulates.
Other questions, though, Drugan didn’t have answers for. In fact, he has a few questions of his own as links in the La Crosse area prepare to open.
“I’m excited to open and get the season started, but I’m perplexed as to how we’re going to implement it,” Drugan said.
Under Evers’ new order, golf courses are allowed to open with the following restrictions:
- The use of golf carts is prohibited.
- Social distancing requirements must be observed at all times, unless the players reside in the same living unit or household.
- All tee times and payments must be made in advance online or by phone.
- Clubhouses and pro shops must remain closed, while restaurants and bars may remain open for take-out.
- Tee times must be spaced to avoid the clustering of groups.
- Driving ranges and miniature golf must remain closed.
In some respects, re-opening should run smoothly. Castle Mound was open for two days before Evers’ original order, so Drugan feels he and his staff have a feel for how things will go out on the course. Not to mention measures eliminating touch points — such as no rakes in bunkers, no ball washers, no benches and raised cups — were already in place at courses across the state.
“That came out early in golf that we need to make non-touch points and keep social distancing,” said Keith Stoll, the general manager at Forest Hills Golf Course in La Crosse. “If we do that, then we can have a safe place for people to be.”
Other aspects of re-opening aren’t as straightforward. Can courses sell carry-out food and beverages to golfers from their restaurants instead of clubhouses? With clubhouses and on-course bathrooms closed, what happens if someone needs to use the restroom?
“We have some people in Madison who are going to be taking it from here as far as getting more clarification and details and stuff like that,” said Jeff Schwister, the executive director of the Golf Course Owners of Wisconsin. “As with any of these orders, every business has so many details and clarifications that you wouldn’t think of off the top of your head. You almost have to itemize every single thing on a golf course.”
One of the bigger hurdles courses will face is prohibition of carts, the rentals of which are a large source of revenue for courses. Schwister interprets the order to allow pull carts, but that still neglects golfers who would be unable to walk the course.
“I’ve got probably near half of my membership who won’t be able to walk the golf course,” Drugan said. “... I’m just surprised, with the Americans with Disability Act, is that discrimination against people with a handicap?”
Stoll has heard from several golfers expressing similar concern. Meanwhile, he’s also preparing to take payments over the phone and online.
“I think that was probably the biggest curveball that we got was the fact that there are only really two ways to do this,” said Stoll, who added Forest Hills didn’t previously have a way to take payments online.
Still, both Stoll and Drugan are excited to be opening up again and are hopeful their questions will be answered before April 24. And while they were hoping for fewer restrictions, they’re more than willing to follow the order to have the sport back.
“We’re all happy that the opportunity to get back golfing is happening,” Stoll said. “Right now, it’s kind of just be patient, let us get all these T’s crossed and I’s dotted and know exactly how the operation has to run so that everybody’s safe.”
In this Series
Click here for updated reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic in La Crosse and beyond
-
La Crosse County reaches full week of no new confirmed COVID-19 cases
-
Stuck at home? Video series lets you experience some of the La Crosse area's iconic places
-
Mayo respiratory therapists in La Crosse prepare for potential COVID-19 surge
- 95 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.