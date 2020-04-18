La Crosse area golf courses prepare to reopen on April 24

In some respects, re-opening should run smoothly. Castle Mound was open for two days before Evers’ original order, so Drugan feels he and his staff have a feel for how things will go out on the course. Not to mention measures eliminating touch points — such as no rakes in bunkers, no ball washers, no benches and raised cups — were already in place at courses across the state.

“That came out early in golf that we need to make non-touch points and keep social distancing,” said Keith Stoll, the general manager at Forest Hills Golf Course in La Crosse. “If we do that, then we can have a safe place for people to be.”

Other aspects of re-opening aren’t as straightforward. Can courses sell carry-out food and beverages to golfers from their restaurants instead of clubhouses? With clubhouses and on-course bathrooms closed, what happens if someone needs to use the restroom?

“We have some people in Madison who are going to be taking it from here as far as getting more clarification and details and stuff like that,” said Jeff Schwister, the executive director of the Golf Course Owners of Wisconsin. “As with any of these orders, every business has so many details and clarifications that you wouldn’t think of off the top of your head. You almost have to itemize every single thing on a golf course.”