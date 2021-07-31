La Crosse County Am: Annie Balduzzi wins third straight women's championship

ONALASKA — Annie Balduzzi lined up for her final tee shot and knew she could play any way she wanted.

The University of Sioux Falls golfer understood that focus on the 18th hole of The Golf Club at Cedar Creek had to be maintained, but Balduzzi likes to play the shot with an aggressive swing and aim.

“I always choose the risky shot,” Balduzzi said with a smile. “I did that today, but once I saw the ball hit the ground, I felt a lot better. I just had to worry about getting to the green in regulation and finishing.”

Balduzzi finished her round on Saturday with a 78, and that made her the La Crosse County Women’s Amateur Golf Championship as presented by Pepsi-Cola of La Crosse champion for the third straight year.

She not only became the first women’s golfer to win the tournament three years in a row, she became the first to win it three times. Balduzzi’s 78 was six shots better than runner-up Barb Hegenbarth, seven ahead of Kaitlyn MacCharles and eight lower than her sister, Allison Balduzzi.

Seven other players have won the championship flight on two occasions, and Balduzzi joined that group last season.

The round on Saturday, she said, was fun, and the same goes for the tournament.